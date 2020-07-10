Wednesday marks the last day to register for August primary

COLUMBIA - Today is the last day to register for voting in the August 4 primary election in Boone County. Registration closes at 5 p.m.

If you want to vote on August 4th, the deadline for new Boone County voter registrations is Wednesday, July 8th at 5pm. If you’re already a registered voter, but you’ve moved within Boone County, update your address anytime at https://t.co/sUbkJaBDpb or https://t.co/uTDQr0xWrZ pic.twitter.com/q1dFrsvO3Z — Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) July 7, 2020

Some positions on the ballot include Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, and Sheriff. The ballot also includes an amendment that would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state.

During the August primary and Nov. general elections, voters may cast their ballot through mail. Mail-in ballots require notarization, unless the voter is at-risk for contracting or transmitting COVID-19.

The Columbia Public Library offers notarization, and reminds citizens via Twitter to bring in a photo ID, and wear a mask.