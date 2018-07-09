Wednesday Night High School Basketball Scores

COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Wednesday night.

Girls Basketball

Hallsville 50 - Salisbury 40

Sturgeon 48 - Centralia 49 (OT)

Centralia and Hallsville will play in the Centralia Invitational Championship on Friday, December 9th at 8 P.M.

North Callaway 55 - Macon 35

Hickman 51 - Liberty 37

Boys Basketball