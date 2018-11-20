Wednesday Night Local Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are your local scores from around the mid-Missouri area for Wednesday, May 15.

High School Baseball

Class 1, District 10: Pilot Grove 1 - New Franklin 9 . The Bulldogs will travel to Stoutland for the first round of the state tournament on Monday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Class 1, District 11: Sturgeon 8 - Silex 4. The Bulldogs will host La Plata in the first round of the state tournmant on Monday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Class 2, District 7: Harrisburg 8 - South Shelby 2. The Bulldogs will host Russellville in the first round of the state tournament on Monday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Class 3, District 8: Hallsville 4 - Wright City 3. The Indians will travel to Palmyra for the first round of the state tournament on Monday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Class 3, District 13: Fatima 3 - Blair Oaks 0. The Comets will face the Holden/Sherwood winner in the first round of the state tournament on Monday, May 20. Time and location are still TBD.

Class 4, District 8: Kirksville 0 - Boonville 7 . The Pirates will face Duchesne in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, May 21 in St. Charles at 6:00 p.m.

Class 5, District 9: Rock Bridge 13 - Camdenton 7. The Bruins will host Lebanon in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer