Wednesday snow prompting school districts to dismiss early
COLUMBIA - Snowfall has prompted a number of school districts and other organizations to announce early dismissals or other cancellations Wednesday.
Below you can find a list of schools and organizations with schedule changes for the day:
BEVIER C-4
Closing at 12:00 PM
Christian Chapel Academy
Closing at 2:00 PM
Christian Fellowship Schools
Closing at 12:00 PM
Columbia Public Schools
2.5 hour early release Wednesday
Harrisburg Public Schools
Closing at 12:30 PM
HIGH ROAD OF BOONE CO.
Closing at 12:00 PM
PROGRESSIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST COLUMBIA
No evening classes
Randolph Area YMCA
Afternoon classes canceled Wednesday
St. Joseph catholic (Salisbury)
Closing at 12:15 PM
Westran R-1
Middle School Dismissing at 11:45 a.m., Elementary, High Schools Dismissing at noon
ATLANTA C-3
Closing at 12:00 PM
BRUNSWICK R-2
Closing at 12:20 PM
COMMUNITY R-6
Closing at 1:40 PM
COOPER COUNTY R-4 BUNCETON
Closing at 12:30 PM
FAITH FAMILY CHURCH FAYETTE
No evening activities
FAYETTE R-3
Closing at 12:36 PM
FULTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Dismissing 2 Hours Early, No Evening Activities
HALLSVILLE R-4
Closing at 12:30 PM
MACON R-1
Closing at 12:30 PM
MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Closing at 11:30 AM
MIDDLE GROVE C-1
Closing at 12:15 PM
MOBERLY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Early dismissal
NEW BLOOMFIELD R-3
Closing at 1:00 PM
NEW FRANKLIN R-1
Closing at 12:12 PM
NEW SALEM BAPTIST ASHLAND
No Evening Services
NORTH CALLAWAY R-1
Closing at 1:00 PM
OTTERVILLE R-6
Closing at 12:30 PM
PARIS R-2
Closing at 12:30 PM
PILOT GROVE C-4
Closing at 12:10 PM
PRAIRIE HOME R-5
Closing at 12:00 PM
SALISBURY R-4
Closing at 12:30 PM
SOUTH CALLAWAY R-2
Closing at 12:00 PM
ST. PIUS X
Closing at 12:00 PM
STURGEON R-5
Closing at 12:30 AM
TRINITY UMC MOBERLY
No evening activities
VAN-FAR R-1
Closing at 1:00 PM
