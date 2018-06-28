Week of the Young Child Celebration

COLUMBIA - In celebration of the Week of the Young Child, the Columbia Public Library along with the Central Missouri Association for the Education of Youth and Creative Days Art Studio sponsored a day of fun activities on Monday.

The event was held for families with children between the ages of 2-5 and emphasized pre-literacy learning for the youth through storytelling and hands on stations.

Janice Lundquist, the storyteller for the event and committee member for the Central Missouri Association for the Education of the Youth, read the children the classic 1989 story Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. During the reading many excited children helped recite the text.

Laura Pratte, the mother of three year-old Miles Pratte a participant, said that her family hadn't planned on coming out but " Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" was Miles favorite story. She also said that she thought the event was important to help children learn their alphabet as well as the structure of letters.

Miles and other children had the options of participating in three different educational stations that emphasized learning with fun activities. The first of the three was basic lines and curves stations were children were encouraged to harvest their creativeness by manipulating the shapes to create images or letters.

At the next station children became familiar with the alphabet through a texture activity where the youth were encouraged to tracing letters through zip lock bags filled with shampoo dyed with food coloring.

The third station children became their own illustrator of their own story books. Growing from trees, around the room were blank books that children were able to create their own stories in.

Katy McDonald, the co-owner of Creative Days art studio, said "It is important to make learning fun."

There were 30 participants by 10:30 only thirty-minutes after opening the doors with an expected 100 participant turn out by noon.

Each participant received a copy of Chicka Chicka Boom Boom as well as, and a list of pre-literacy activities and links for parents to help children learn at home.

The Week of the Young Child Celebration's goal is to promote literacy education and thank child care providers who play an important role in the education of youth.