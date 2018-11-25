Weekend DWI enforcement in Columbia results in 33 arrests

COLUMBIA - Over St. Patrick's Day weekend, which typically involves heavy consumption of alcohol across the country, area law enforcement conducted a DWI saturation and made 33 arrests.

On Saturday night, CPD, the University of Missouri Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff's Department worked with enhanced enforcement to get intoxicated drivers off the roads. Between 10 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, police stopped 58 vehicles and administered 29 field sobriety tests.

According to a news release, five arrests were DWIs, two were for driving while suspended or revoked, 15 were minors in possession of alcohol, three for misdemeanor warrants, four for possession of marijuana and four for possession of fake identification.

One person was arrested for DWI by an officer not involved in the saturation.

The enhanced enforcement period was funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation-Traffic and Highway Safety Division.