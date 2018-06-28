Weekend Flooding Likely, Corps Says

GLASGOW - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service said Wednesday they are predicting some flooding by the weekend in several Mid-Missouri areas. Boonville is expected to increase to more than 25 feet by Sunday, four feet above flood stage. Glasgow is expected to reach 28.6 feet that same day and be in a "moderate stage" of flooding. Jefferson City and Chamois are predicted to go a foot over flood stage before Sunday. Wooldridge, expected to be one of the hardest flooded towns in Mid-Missouri because of its damaged levee, has a few residents packing up in case evacuation is necessary.