Weekend Floods Close Roads in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Many Boone County residents woke up to more than just puddles Monday morning.

Two to four inches of rain fell over the weekend early Monday, causing 10 roads to close around the county and on the outskirts of Columbia.

Roads closest to overflowing creeks saw the worst flooding, most notably Driskil road, Wilcox road, and areas along Route E. Culvert pipes around the affected roads became backed up with debris from the floodwater, such as rocks, leaves, and sticks, causing the water to spill over and cover the paths.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the affected roads and try to find safer alternate routes.

Boone County Public Works road maintenance superintendent Bryan Boyce said his team had to work around the waters with extreme caution. "We won't even take equipment when there's water over the road, just to be safe," Boyce said.

He added that it will take roughly 24 hours for all the water to receed from the covered roads.