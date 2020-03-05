Weekly Wellness: 2020 Food Trends

COLUMBIA- Clothing trends. Fitness trends. Diet trends. Of course we would also have food trends, right? It seems like every year there are new superstars in lifestyle categories. And food is no exception. This year, the nutritional powers that be have determined that these foods are going to be on trend! So put them on your shopping list and pick some up!

1. Hemp Hearts: Hemp hearts are a source of plant-based protein. They contain all nine essential amino acids and are filled with calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, C, E, as well as some B vitamins. They are little seeds (kinda like flax seed) so you can sprinkle them on yogurt, put them in your morning smoothie or add them to your salad.

2. Blackberries: Blackberries have many health benefits. They contain anthocyanins, which are antioxidant color pigments which may give your brain a boost. (There's promising research that this phytonutrient may help delay age-related cognitive decline.)

3. Bone Broth: Bone broth contains electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Further to that, the collagen in bone broth may support healthy hair, skin, and nails, and aid in digestion.

4. Elderberry Syrup: Some folks are already recognizing this syrup for its cold- and flu-fighting remedies. Some research shows that elderberry syrup has been associated with immune-boosting benefits in some studies. Some registered dieticians believe that adding elderberry syrup to your daily routine, along with better sleep and stress reduction, could be a strategy worth trying to improve overall health.

5. Sardines: Sardines are a low-mercury, sustainable seafood that are an abundant source of omega-3 fatty acids (which have shown promising benefits for heart health), vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Add these tiny fish to your salad, or eat as a snack with crackers (like my grandpa used to do).

6. Goji Berries: Goji berries have very high levels of antioxidants, copper, zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin A. This long list of nutrients translates to cancer protection, anti-aging benefits, digestive support, and more. Add them to your trail mix, granola bars, oatmeal, and smoothies.

7. Sesame Seeds: Sesame seeds are a source of fiber, zinc, and other important nutrients. Just like other sprinkle-foods you can put these on salads, put them in bread you’re making, etc.

8. Arugula: We should all be eating more dark leafy greens and that’s what arugula is! One 2-cup serving of arugula provides almost half of your daily vitamin A and will boost your vitamin C, iron, and calcium intake. Consuming dark leafy greens daily has been linked to improved blood glucose, better cardiovascular health, and a lower risk of developing certain cancers.

9. Nutritional Yeast: Nutritional yeast is what gives vegan cheese its zingy, cheese-like flavor. I use Bragg Nutritional Yeast as a good source of B vitamins among other nutrients. You can use it in place of parmesan cheese on pasta, shake it onto salad and even popcorn! Go crazy!

10. Miso: We have discussed before the importance of fermented foods. Miso is one of those. Fermented foods contain probiotic bacteria, which may be beneficial for gut health. Miso is a paste made from fermented soybeans, salt, and a fungus called koji.

So now you have some new foods to try! Good luck!

