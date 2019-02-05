Weekly Wellness: Am I Sick? Or do I need a cleaning lady?
Sneezing? Watery eyes? Runny nose? Feeling congested and miserable? It might be a cold, or it might be a dust allergy. Dust allergies are a response to dust mites which are microscopic organisms that feed off of house dust and moisture. And they happen to be one of the most common indoor allergens out there.
The solution sounds easy enough, right? Clean your house. But it’s also important to clean the right way. Here are some tips:
- Try to clean at least once a week.
- Use a damp dust rag rather than a dry one so that the moist cloth captures the dust.
- Vacuum using a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter. Carpets house dust mites so try to vacuum carpet at least once a week – more is better.
- Wear a mask, gloves and long clothing when you clean (to create a barrier between your mouth/nose and the contaminants).
- Leave the house for a while after a deep cleaning – dust and dust mites can become airborne after you clean and can take a couple of hours for them to settle.
- Get rid of unnecessary clutter (a.k.a. dust traps).
- Wash your bedding weekly. Washing sheets in hot water and drying them in a hot dryer helps to kill the mites that may be trapped in them.
- Clean your couch cushions. Using the nozzle attachment of your vacuum works pretty well.
- Change your AC and heating filters every three months.
- If you’re super-allergic (and have the means), hire a cleaning service.
(Source: https://www.self.com/story/how-to-clean-for-dust-allergy)
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of delivery of a controlled substance Monday in connection with the death of a... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged three people Friday in connection with an apparent case of child abuse. According to... More >>
in
WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening an attack similar to a 2008 mass shooting at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Monday advanced a proposal that one critic said would gut the state's open... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A bill being proposed in the Missouri Senate will make it a misdemeanor if someone misrepresents their animal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Mid-Missouri lawmaker is pushing a bill that would change the laws regarding the parental notification required... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local group feels the time for change begins now, as they held a press conference at city... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote on whether a 45-acre property should become Westbury Village, a new commercial... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to offer scholarships for adults to study high-demand fields is facing some changes.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An Iowa sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Monday in a child sexual... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The extreme temperature difference from last Wednesday into Monday may cause an increase in potholes on the roads.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have instituted a lifetime ban against a fan accused of flashing a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Just days after sanctions were announced on Mizzou, a former applicant for the tutor position said she declined... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Members of the Missouri House Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety will vote on a bill... More >>
in
When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam refused to resign last week, he did so in the shadow of a Capitol built... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon on Paris Road and Wilkes Boulevard.... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department canceled a Silver Advisor Alert for an 89-year-old Fulton man early Monday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A male pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Old Highway 63 and Country Club Drive in... More >>
in