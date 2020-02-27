Weekly Wellness: Are you ready for Spring?

COLUMBIA- As winter starts to taper off, we need to start thinking forward towards Spring and the warm up issues that can come with it. We start to get back outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures. Here are the five most common spring ailments and what we can do to survive them:

Seasonal allergies: did you know that spring allergies can start as early as February? It’s true! Trees and bushes and flowers start to release pollen. And if it’s rainy, look out for that mold. If you are someone who suffers during allergy season, this is the time to start thinking about medicines or talking with your doctor. Some allergy medicines can be started two weeks before you expect symptoms (check your local KOMU weather forecast to get local pollen counts).

Asthma: Just like seasonal allergies, asthma can flare in the spring. With the same common triggers as allergies (i.e. pollen temperature changes, etc), it’s important that you contact your doctor and get your asthma under control as spring is sprung.

Common cold: Even though we think about colds as occurring in the winter, fall and spring are peak times for rhinovirus infections. Basic prevention strategies are to wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer and try to avoid touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

Lyme disease: While we appreciate the warmer temps outside, so do the deer ticks. Deer ticks are the ticks that transport Lyme disease and then become active when temperatures rise about 35 degrees Fahrenheit. If you’re outside, use repellant, avoid tall vegetation and do a tick-check when you come back inside from your adventures.

Sports injuries: Play ball! Now that it’s warming up it’s time to enjoy those outdoor activities like baseball, tennis, and golf. If you haven’t kept your body conditioned through the winter months, make sure you return to your sports responsibly (with proper warm-up and cool-down sessions).

Enjoy the upcoming spring weather!

