Weekly Wellness: Bad Habits to Break to Live a Better Life

COLUMBIA- As this year comes to a close, it’s time to start looking towards the next. Some people love to come up with New Year’s Resolutions and that’s GREAT! Do it! But maybe that’s not your thing. So, this year, with the help of an article, I’ve found a list of bad habits to break. Maybe this will help you to find something that resonates with you and will allow you to make some positive changes for yourself in the new year.

1. Hitting the snooze button: Hitting the snooze button regularly can actual make you feel even more tired, make you late, make you miss breakfast, etc.

2. Skipping breakfast: Skipping breakfast can cause you to snack more throughout the day, gain weight and cause you to have low energy.

3. Going to bed late: Try to get seven to eight hours of sleep as often as possible.

4. Smoking or vaping: I’m pretty sure you know the “why” on this.

5. Letting fear stop you: Stop waiting to do that thing you want to do. There’s no “right time.” Start now.

6. Saying Yes to everything: Do you need to be on one more board or part of one more organization? Are you already feeling overwhelmed? It’s OK to say no.

7. Complaining: Don’t make complaining a habit. Focusing on the positive can actually physiologically transform your mood and transform your life.

8. Spending too much time on your phone: Instead of looking at photos and videos of other people living their lives, how about you put the phone down and live more of yours.

9. Not having any savings: Whether it’s an emergency fund, a 401(k), or savings account, putting some money away is very important. And can be a stress reliever.

10. Feeling guilty: Feeling guilty about some things is normal, but feeling guilt about almost everything is not. Accept that you’re doing the best you can and be OK with that.

11. Not staying in touch: In today’s busy world, taking a moment to write a note, make a call or invite a friend to coffee is vital. Life is busy, yes, but it’s also incredibly short. Don’t waste it.

12. Sweating the small stuff: Let’s all learn to let go of the little things. There’s (unfortunately) going to be bigger stuff that is going to need more effort. Let the little stuff go.

13. Apologizing for everything: Stop apologizing for every little think you think you do wrong. Ask yourself which situations require an apology and let the others go.

14. Skipping self-care: it goes back to my flight attendant speech. You’re supposed to put YOUR oxygen mask on first before you help those around you. If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t be expected to take care of anyone else. Have you tried to pour anything out of an empty cup? Yea, doesn’t work.

Let’s try to live our best lives this year.

