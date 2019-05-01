Weekly Wellness: Better Walking Tips!
The weather is better and it means that we can finally get our cabin-fever-suffering bodies outside for a walk! YAY! Walking is such a great workout! Many of my clients who are trying to start their first formal attempt at getting healthy are encouraged to start with WALKING.
If you can set aside time to walk every day, it will help in more ways than you think. Start where you can: 10 minutes… 15 minutes… 20 minutes… 30 minutes. If you have already been a walker and you are wanting to make more progress, here are 10 tips to get more walking success.
- Have a step goal. Aim for 10,000 steps per day – it’s a great place to start.
- Follow a plan. Find and stick to a formal walking plan – there are many you can find online or ask a trainer to help you create a plan just for you.
- Increase your pace. Are you lumbering… time to pick up the pace.
- Change the terrain. Are you hitting the flats? Time to add some hills.
- Play with the treadmill incline. Don’t get yourself stuck on 1.0. Try to increase the incline from time to time.
- Try some High Intensity Interval Training.
- Incorporate strength moves. While you are on your walk, try some squats, lunges, push-ups, etc.
- Use walking poles. Walking poles can help to improve posture, balance and mobility.
- Add weight. Try holding dumbbells or wearing a weighted vest.
- Involve friends and family. If your family isn’t around, join a walking group – or create one!
Allow walking to be a solid start to your workout routine!
