Weekly Wellness: But WHERE does all the fat go?

Fat. We tend to worry about HOW we lose it, not where it goes. Today we’re going to answer the question: When we lose fat, where does it go? First, we need to understand that there is a difference between weight loss and fat loss. When you weigh yourself on the scale, that is your overall weight. That includes bone, muscle and fat. Fat loss is the amount of body fat that we lose. To achieve fat loss, you need to get your metabolism fired up, get enough exercise and pay attention to your nutrition.

One thing about nutrition and fat is that your body still needs healthy fats. Fats are just as important to your nutrition as protein and carbohydrate. Fat has an important role in the body. Fat is the delivery system for hormones. It is essential for brain function, muscle growth, and so much more. But we are talking about HEALTHY fats (not junky fats) like avocados, eggs, lean meats, organic dairy, nuts, seeds, bananas, and others.

So, where does fat go when you lose it? The answer to that may surprise you. According to a study by Australian physicist Ruben Meerman and University of New South Wales professor Andrew Brown, the majority of the "lost" mass is breathed out as carbon dioxide. The research, published in the British Medical Journal, suggests that many doctors and dieticians still harbor the misconception that fat is converted to energy, heat, or muscle.

If you lose 20 pounds, just over 80 percent of that is going to be exhaled by the lungs, and the remainder will be excreted via urine, feces, sweating, and tears. Unfortunately, you cannot lose weight simply by making yourself breathe faster (hyperventilating). It doesn't work that way. It happens through a metabolic process. Just keep your metabolism in check by moving during the day and eating whole, healthy foods. Also drink plenty of water, because it needs to be replaced as we lose it faster during exercise through sweat and respiration.

Eventually, the weight will come off and it'll mostly be expelled through your breath. You’ll see the best results by exercising regularly and eating right.