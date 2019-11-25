Weekly Wellness: Can Yoga Help Your Posture?

6 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 3:44:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in Weekly Wellness
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA- It seems like our entire world is set up to create bad posture. Think of how often we put ourselves in a position where we are slouching or rounding forward: Sitting at a computer, sitting when we drive, reclining in a recliner, sitting at the dinner table, and on and on. It’s so easy to let our posture get sloppy – especially since most of us actually think we have better posture than we actually do.

This week we are going to answer the question: can yoga help your posture? The short answer is: YES! Yoga can be a great way to help reverse bad posture. If we stretch and strength the shoulders, chest, back and trunk (the areas affected by sitting all day), we can help to relieve the discomfort that comes from long hours of sitting and the bad posture that accompanies this.

There are a LOT of yoga postures out there so I’m only going to focus on a small handful that should be relatively easy to do (without any equipment).

Plank Pose: Plank is a core strengthener.

  • Spread the fingers wide and bring your feet hip-width distance apart
  • Press the floor away with the hands and keep all muscles of the legs active – thighs lifting the kneecaps and extending energy through the back heels
  • Lift your hips to be in line with shoulders – don’t allow them to sink or sag towards the mat
  • Keep the core active, drawing navel in towards spine
  • Hold for as long as you can (working up to 30 second intervals)

Cobra Pose: Cobra Pose strengthens the arms while opening the upper back and shoulders.

  • Laying on the belly, place your hands beneath the shoulders
  • Spread the fingers wide and press down evenly to lift the head, neck and chest off the mat
  • Squeeze the elbows in tight to the sidebody and slightly tuck the chin without putting any strain on the neck
  • Hold for three to five breaths for two or three rounds
  • Release and press back to Child’s Pose

Wide Leg Forward Fold: this pose is a great way to lengthen the entire spinal column.

  • From standing, heel toe your feet wider than hips distance apart – typically about four feet apart (or what feels good)
  • Interlace your fingers behind your back
  • Inhale to lift the gaze and open the chest towards the ceiling, drawing the palms closer together
  • On the exhale, fold forward and allow your arms to hang up and overhead
  • If it is uncomfortable to keep your fingers interlaced, hold a yoga strap behind your back to create the same stretch but less intense
  • Breathe here for 30 seconds
  • Engage the core and inhale with a straight back to bring your body back to standing

Downward Facing Dog: Down Dog strengthens the arms, shoulders, and core; and opens the hamstrings, back, chest, and shoulders.

  • From Plank Pose, press the hips up and back, and press your chest towards your chest
  • Heels are hip-width distance apart and reaching down towards the mat (it doesn’t matter how close they get)
  • Fingers are spread wide with weight evenly distributed through the hands
  • Relax your head and neck, shoulders away from the ears, and send your gaze towards your toes
  • Stay here for five breaths (up to one full minute)

Bridge Pose: this pose strengthens the lower body while it opens the spine and neck.

  • Laying on your back, palms face down at your sides, bring the soles of your feet to the mat with your knees up. The feet should be close to the fingers and hips-width distance apart
  • On an inhale, lift the hips to the sky while pressing down through the soles of the feet and the hands
  • Stay here for three breaths
  • Releasing on an exhale, lower down one vertebrae at a time
  • (If you would like to progress: For the second round, begin the same as the first. Inhaling the hips to the sky. This time, option to clasp the hands behind your back and roll the shoulders underneath to get into a deeper backbend. Breathe here for another three breaths before releasing on the exhale, one vertebrae at a time.)

Supported Legs Up the Wall: this pose is fantastic for stress, resets the spine, helps the heart effectively distribute blood throughout the body, and reduces any inflammation in the legs.

  • Sit with your side close against the wall
  • Leaning back onto your hands, slide the back of your legs up the wall and recline onto your back with your feet facing the ceiling
  • Make any small movements necessary to inch your seat closer to the wall, removing any space between
  • From here, the hands can either rest on your belly or spread out to a “T” with palms facing up
  • Close the eyes and relax
  • Stay here for three to five minutes

For more information and other poses that are helpful for bad posture, I encourage you to visit a local yoga studio and take a class!

 (Source: https://www.yogiapproved.com/yoga/yoga-poses-bad-posture/)

 

More News

Grid
List

Stolen statue circulating Facebook, reward offered
Stolen statue circulating Facebook, reward offered
HERMANN - After a statue was stolen outside of the Artist House Bed & Breakfast in Hermann, the owners are... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 8:27:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Development coming to Hwy WW upsets El Chaparral neighborhood
Development coming to Hwy WW upsets El Chaparral neighborhood
BOONE COUNTY - Residents in the El Chaparral neighborhood are upset after getting a notice in the mail that said... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 7:42:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

BREAKING: One person shot at Cole County Jail
BREAKING: One person shot at Cole County Jail
JEFFERSON CITY- One subject was shot at the Cole County Jail Monday evening. The Cole County Sheriff's Department is... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 7:35:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Adult abuse and neglect hotline adds online reporting system
Adult abuse and neglect hotline adds online reporting system
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) adult abuse and neglect hotline system is now... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 7:06:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Man charged with child molestation wanted for bond violation
Man charged with child molestation wanted for bond violation
COLUMBIA — A Boonville man indicted in October for child molestation is now wanted for violating the terms of his... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 4:17:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries
Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries
COLUMBIA - Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is dealing with a hamstring and knee injury, both of which are affecting his... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 4:05:40 PM CST November 25, 2019 in Sports

New threat charge filed against Jefferson City man
New threat charge filed against Jefferson City man
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a charge of making a terrorist threat on Friday against a man already facing the... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 3:12:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Parson addresses gun violence together with mayors and law enforcement
Parson addresses gun violence together with mayors and law enforcement
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson met with the mayors of the four largest cities in Missouri Monday to discuss... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Working to construct a new dynamic in male-dominated careers
Working to construct a new dynamic in male-dominated careers
COLUMBIA – At first glance, mining, construction and transportation and utilities may seem as though they just share similar job... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Officials bust Camden County marijuana grow operation
Officials bust Camden County marijuana grow operation
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Camden County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a drug... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 2:05:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Officials still searching for suspect in Cooper County manhunt
Officials still searching for suspect in Cooper County manhunt
COOPER COUNTY - Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are still looking for a suspect in a... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 1:42:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Columbia police pay it forward with 'Pink Patch' for breast cancer awareness
Columbia police pay it forward with 'Pink Patch' for breast cancer awareness
COLUMBIA - Police officers added "battling cancer" to their job descriptions this year and paid forward the results of their... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 1:35:00 PM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Sheriff: inmate charged with assault after attacking deputies
Sheriff: inmate charged with assault after attacking deputies
LAKE OZARK - An inmate has been charged after he assaulted deputies at the Camden County jail, according to a... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 11:23:00 AM CST November 25, 2019 in News

DeBrodie's guardian mother and Fulton community react to pleas
DeBrodie's guardian mother and Fulton community react to pleas
FULTON - Carl Debrodie's guardian mother reacted to the two people convicted in DeBrodie's death. On Friday, Sherry Paulo,... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 10:26:00 AM CST November 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Suspect in January homicide arrested after attempt to re-enter the U.S.
Suspect in January homicide arrested after attempt to re-enter the U.S.
BOONE COUNTY - A man wanted for a January homicide in Columbia was arrested in San Luis, Arizona on Saturday... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 10:13:00 AM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Update: Jonesburg school put on precautionary lockdown during suspect search
Update: Jonesburg school put on precautionary lockdown during suspect search
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Officials put Jonesburg Elementary School on modified lockdown Monday while they search for two men involved in... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 10:06:00 AM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Holiday shoppers, merchants in Columbia prepare for 2019 season
Holiday shoppers, merchants in Columbia prepare for 2019 season
COLUMBIA - Thanksgiving week means food, football and family - but it also means the holiday shopping season is upon... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 10:00:00 AM CST November 25, 2019 in News

Missouri Episcopalians elect openly gay man as next bishop
Missouri Episcopalians elect openly gay man as next bishop
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri has elected an openly gay man as its next leader. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 Monday, November 25, 2019 7:43:59 AM CST November 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11pm 44°
12am 44°
1am 43°
2am 43°