Weekly Wellness: Common workout myths

9 hours 54 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 1:37:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in Weekly Wellness
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA - As a trainer, I am asked about common workout myths all the time. This week, let’s see if we can clear up a few misconceptions.

Myth #1: Strength training will make you bulk up.

Truth: This question is generally asked by women. Some women believe that if they lift heavy weights, they are going to get “guy muscles.” Unless a woman has an unusually high level of testosterone in her system, it’s going to be hard for a woman to bulk up. The truth is that strength training (lifting heavy stuff) can help a woman get lean. The more lean muscle mass a person has, the more calories their body burns (even at rest).

Myth #2: You can focus on losing fat from certain body parts.

Truth: Unfortunately, spot-training doesn’t really work. To lose fat in a specific area, you need to target your overall body. Programs that include High-intensity interval training and strength training will help.

Myth #3: Doing lots of cardio is the best way to lose weight.

Truth: If you’re trying to lose weight, cardio will certainly help to burn calories. But the best strategy will be to add strength training. And don’t forget about your nutrition.

Myth #4: Not feeling sore means you didn't get a good workout.

Truth: Sometimes you’ll be sore from a workout and sometimes you won’t. That doesn’t mean your workout wasn’t good. And with proper recover, refueling, hydration and sleep, you can minimize soreness.

Myth #5: You should give 100 percent effort during every workout.

Truth: This is a tough one… let’s break it down. While you should always try to be focused and present and give your best, not every workout session should be crazy. Also, pay attention to your body. If you are feeling sore every day, you might be experiencing over-training and need to take a break.

Myth #6: Strength training means using machines and heavy weights.

Truth: Strength training can be accomplished with resistance bands, kettlebells, medicine balls and your own bodyweight.

Myth #7: Sweating a ton means you worked.

Truth: Some people sweat more than others. Some people are affected by the environmental temperature and the humidity levels in the air. As your core temperature increases, you are creating heat. The evaporation of your sweat is your body’s cooling system.

Myth #8: Crunches are a great exercise for your abs.

Truth: Crunches aren’t the most efficient exercise you can do to strengthen your midsection. Abs are designed to work most effectively when standing upright. There are lots of great ab exercises to perform from a standing position that are better than crunches. Oh, and don’t forget about planks!

Myth #9: You have to do at least 20 minutes of cardio to make it worth your while.

Truth: Trends in classes and workouts have been changing over the past few years with the introduction of high-intensity interval training, Tabata training and other short-burst programming. If you’re pushing your intensity, you can get a greater workout in a shorter amount of time.

Myth #10: You need to stretch before a workout.

Truth: Better than old-school stretching to prepare for a workout, is dynamic warm-ups and foam rolling. The goal is to get your muscles warm and mobile.

Myth #11: Yoga isn't a "real" workout.

Truth: Sure, there are some easy, gentle yoga classes… but there are also some butt-kicking ones. If you need a challenge, ask the yoga studio or fitness center for the classes and instructors that are the tougher ones. You will be pleasantly surprised.

Myth #12: You should work out every day.

Truth: Nope. When you work out, you are breaking down muscle fibers and so they need time to recover. Your goal should be 2 – 3 days of strength training each week and you can perform cardio workouts 5 – 6 times per week. You can perform active recovery (gentle stretching or a walk) a couple times a week as long as you give yourself at least one or two rest days.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment 4: Does Your Skincare Routine Need an Upgrade?
Air date: 7/30/18

I’m sure you won’t find it surprising that, as we age, our skin (and what it needs) changes. It seems like everything about the aging process changes, right? What our bodies and skin responded to in our twenties and thirties just don’t cut it in our forties, fifties, sixties and beyond.

While skin care might seem like a “lady” issue, men need to think about it too. Our skin is a living, breathing thing that needs to be cared for. From cleansing to protecting, we need to create a routine that will work well for us and for the largest organ of our system.

Cleansing: a lot of people are using those micellar water products and thinking that that’s all they need to do. If you wear make-up, that’s only step one. After using the micellar water, you would want to use a secondary (more traditional) cleanser to ensure that you have removed all pollutants and debris that has built up on your skin over the course of the day.

Using serums: look for a serum that is antioxidant. An antioxidant serum will help to counteract damaging free radicals. Look for a serum that has vitamin C. Also, please apply your serum before your moisturizer and sunscreen because the serum can dilute the strength of the SPF.

Sun protection: there are many products that are combination: a moisturizer that contains SPF. This is great if you’re just going to the office. However, if you are planning on being outside for any extended period of time, you need to use a dedicated sunscreen. And make sure you apply it to your face AND neck AND ears AND décolletage.

Exfoliating: exfoliating is important (especially in your mid-20s) because your skin cell turnover starts to slow down around the age of 25. Exfoliating twice a week can help with overall skin health.

Eye creams: eye creams are formulated specifically for the delicate eye area – so use them there. Some contain caffeine (to decrease puffiness). There are eye creams that target dark circles too (which is helpful for those of us who get up super-early).

Retinoids: retinoids are a derivative of vitamin A that help to increase cell turnover and stimulate collagen production. Retinoids are a great product to incorporate into your nighttime routine. They prevent wrinkles, unclog pores and help with hyperpigmentation.

Moisturizing: we know the importance of moisturizing our skin but did you know that you may want to use a different moisturizer during the day than at night? Using a richer night cream at night can be helpful (especially as we age). The older we get, the harder it is for our skin to hold onto moisture.

Take a look at your skincare routine and see if you can make any improvements to extend the life and look of your most visible organ!

(Source: https://www.self.com/story/my-skin-care-routine)

More News

Grid
List

Despite relief offer from Trump, Missouri farmers feel tariff crunch
Despite relief offer from Trump, Missouri farmers feel tariff crunch
JEFFERSON CITY - Both farmers and lawmakers are protesting President Trump's continued use of tariffs, despite the announcement of a... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 6:17:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Trump touts Hawley during Kansas City stop
Trump touts Hawley during Kansas City stop
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley during a stop in... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 5:51:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Police need 12 new cars, budget only allows for two
Jefferson City Police need 12 new cars, budget only allows for two
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police will get just a fraction of the new cars they want if the proposed... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Police shut down Ballenger Lane after teenager found with gunshot wound
Police shut down Ballenger Lane after teenager found with gunshot wound
COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old male was shot in the area of Ballenger Lane and Rice Road Tuesday, according to a... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 1:06:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Case against suspected paid arsonist starts again
Case against suspected paid arsonist starts again
COLUMBIA - A case against a suspected arsonist for hire was back in court Tuesday. A judge declared the... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

McCaskill encourages legislation following duck boat tragedy
McCaskill encourages legislation following duck boat tragedy
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says tighter regulations ad stricter legislation is needed in response to last week's duck... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Trump addressing annual VFW convention in pitch to veterans
Trump addressing annual VFW convention in pitch to veterans
KANSAS CITY (AP) - President Donald Trump is addressing the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday,... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 11:43:55 AM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

$600,000 raised to help woman who lost 9 family members is duck boat sinking
$600,000 raised to help woman who lost 9 family members is duck boat sinking
(CNN) - When a duck boat capsized during a storm in southwestern Missouri last week, 17 people died. Nine... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Callaway County residents to decide on Prop K in August
Callaway County residents to decide on Prop K in August
FULTON - Many Callaway County residents will see a new initiative on their August 7 ballots. Proposition K is proposed... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Dogs rush to help when owners cry, study suggests
Dogs rush to help when owners cry, study suggests
Ever notice your dog approach you when you cry? Or see how Fido might walk up to a stranger in... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 4:33:00 AM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Columbia airman's homecoming surprises children
Columbia airman's homecoming surprises children
COLUMBIA - Missouri Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jared Beasley said it was "overwhelming" to surprise his daughter and son... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 11:00:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in Continuous News

New bike-share program will allow more people to ride around Jefferson City
New bike-share program will allow more people to ride around Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Parks, Recreation & Forestry will make 75 bicycles available for people to rent throughout the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 5:49:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

The Proud Marys gear up to race down the Missouri River
The Proud Marys gear up to race down the Missouri River
COLUMBIA - Three women from Columbia are taking on an extreme family tradition. Lauren Crawford, Kerri Chittum and Kristine... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 5:29:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Woman injured in Camdenton fire
Woman injured in Camdenton fire
CAMDENTON - A woman was seriously burned in an explosion and fire at a duplex in Camdenton Monday. A child... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 4:35:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Columbia man sentenced to 12 years for illegal firearms
Columbia man sentenced to 12 years for illegal firearms
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A one-time fugitive from Columbia was sentenced in federal court on Monday for illegally possessing an... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Trash pickup could take longer than normal in Columbia
Trash pickup could take longer than normal in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Trash bags and recycling bins might be sitting out on the streets longer than usual because the City... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 3:00:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

State Senators Call on Josh Hawley to Drop Pre-Existing Strikedown Lawsuit
State Senators Call on Josh Hawley to Drop Pre-Existing Strikedown Lawsuit
KANSAS CITY – In advance of Attorney General Josh Hawley’s fundraiser with President Donald Trump, a coalition of healthcare, labor... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Highway Patrol: Summer brings more traffic fatalities
Highway Patrol: Summer brings more traffic fatalities
JEFFERSON CITY - There have been ten deaths due to vehicle crashes in July, a month known for a high... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 2:35:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 74°
1am 74°
2am 71°
3am 67°