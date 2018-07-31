Weekly Wellness: Does your skincare routine need an upgrade?

I’m sure you won’t find it surprising that, as we age, our skin (and what it needs) changes. It seems like everything about the aging process changes, right? What our bodies and skin responded to in our twenties and thirties just don’t cut it in our forties, fifties, sixties and beyond.

While skin care might seem like a “lady” issue, men need to think about it too. Our skin is a living, breathing thing that needs to be cared for. From cleansing to protecting, we need to create a routine that will work well for us and for the largest organ of our system.

Cleansing: a lot of people are using those micellar water products and thinking that that’s all they need to do. If you wear make-up, that’s only step one. After using the micellar water, you would want to use a secondary (more traditional) cleanser to ensure that you have removed all pollutants and debris that has built up on your skin over the course of the day.

Using serums: look for a serum that is antioxidant. An antioxidant serum will help to counteract damaging free radicals. Look for a serum that has vitamin C. Also, please apply your serum before your moisturizer and sunscreen because the serum can dilute the strength of the SPF.

Sun protection: there are many products that are combination: a moisturizer that contains SPF. This is great if you’re just going to the office. However, if you are planning on being outside for any extended period of time, you need to use a dedicated sunscreen. And make sure you apply it to your face AND neck AND ears AND décolletage.

Exfoliating: exfoliating is important (especially in your mid-20s) because your skin cell turnover starts to slow down around the age of 25. Exfoliating twice a week can help with overall skin health.

Eye creams: eye creams are formulated specifically for the delicate eye area – so use them there. Some contain caffeine (to decrease puffiness). There are eye creams that target dark circles too (which is helpful for those of us who get up super-early).

Retinoids: retinoids are a derivative of vitamin A that help to increase cell turnover and stimulate collagen production. Retinoids are a great product to incorporate into your nighttime routine. They prevent wrinkles, unclog pores and help with hyperpigmentation.

Moisturizing: we know the importance of moisturizing our skin but did you know that you may want to use a different moisturizer during the day than at night? Using a richer night cream at night can be helpful (especially as we age). The older we get, the harder it is for our skin to hold onto moisture.

Take a look at your skincare routine and see if you can make any improvements to extend the life and look of your most visible organ!