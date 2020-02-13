Weekly Wellness: Have you developed a food allergy?

COLUMBIA- Did you know that you’re not just born with allergies? Did you know that you can develop allergies as an adult? It’s true! And, actually, fairly common.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, food allergy symptoms can appear at any age and impact up to 4 percent of adults. And the really unfair part is that you can develop an allergy to foods you have eaten for YEARS before.

There is a difference between food intolerances (which cause discomfort) and food allergies (which can cause severe reactions) that can be life-threatening. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that approximately 30,000 American adults go to the ER every year to be treated for severe food allergies (and up to 200 Americans die every year from allergic reactions to food).

Possible symptoms that indicate a food allergy are:

Hives

Itchiness

Swelling of the lips and tongue

Shortness of breath

Coughing

Vomiting

Throat-tightening

Rash

Anaphylactic shock

If you experience any of these symptoms within minutes of eating a food, note the symptoms to discuss with your physician. If the reaction is throat-tightening or shortness of breath, go to the ER right away.

I really hope that you don’t experience an adult allergy to your favorite food (or any food) but if you do, don’t ignore it. As it could be worse the next time.

(Source: https://www.self.com/story/9-signs-youve-developed-a-food-allergy-without-realizing-it)