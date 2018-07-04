Weekly Wellness: Have you heard of "Stop The Bleed?"

COLUMBIA - BleedingControl.org is an initiative of the American College of Surgeons and the Hartford Consensus to help prepare us to prepare for horrible events that can cause massive bleeding (i.e. active shooters, explosive events, etc.).

Massive bleeding from any cause, but particularly from an active shooter or explosive event where a response is delayed can result in death. BleedingControl.org believes that the public must learn proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use their hands, dressings, and tourniquets. Victims can quickly die from uncontrolled bleeding, within five to 10 minutes.

If you find yourself the witness or participant in a catastrophic event in which bleeding occurs, here is some information to keep in mind:

Step 1: Call 9-1-1 or instruct someone to call 9-1-1

Step 2: Before you offer any help, you must ensure your own safety! (If you become injured, you will not be able to help the victim.)

Step 3: Provide care to the injured person if the scene is safe for you to do so.

Step 4: Protect yourself from blood-borne infections by wearing gloves, if available.

Step 5: Find the source of bleeding. (Open or remove the clothing over the wound so you can clearly see it. By removing clothing, you will be able to see injuries that may have been hidden or covered.)

Step 6: Look for and identify “life-threatening” bleeding. Examples include:

* Blood that is spurting out of the wound.

* Blood that won’t stop coming out of the wound.

* Blood that is pooling on the ground.

* Clothing or bandages that are soaked with blood.

* Loss of all or part of an arm or leg.

* Bleeding in a victim who is now confused or unconscious.

Step 7: Compress and Control. It is necessary to compress a bleeding blood vessel in order to stop the bleeding. Apply direct pressure on the wound (Cover the wound with a clean cloth and apply pressure by pushing directly on it with both hands)

(Source: https://www.bleedingcontrol.org/resources/how-to-stop-the-bleed)

To learn more about Stop the Bleed, classes in our area and other information, I encourage you to visit www.bleedingcontrol.org.