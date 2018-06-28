Weekly Wellness: How to Curb Your Appetite

We’re in it! Do you feel it? It’s the time for change… New Year’s Resolutions. And since we all know that (generally speaking) losing weight tends to be at the top of most resolution lists, let’s talk about how to eat less.

Now that we’re done with all the holiday parties and Christmas cookies, we should be getting back to our normal eating routine. That’s not to say that, for some of us, that routine doesn’t need some tweaking.

When it comes to food, what causes us to gain weight? In most cases, it comes down to two simple things: food choices and portion sizes. Fair enough?

Here are some tips to attempt to curb your appetite:

Drink more water: Plenty of people confuse hunger with dehydration. Think you’re hungry? Drink a big cup of water and wait five minutes. If you’re still hungry, then grab a small snack.

Get moving: Exercise can actually be an appetite depressant. Don’t believe me? Try it.

Don't skip breakfast: It is proven that skipping breakfast can lead you to consume more calories later in the day. Getting your metabolism moving earlier will help keep you filled longer.

Power up with protein: Protein helps you sustain energy and feel energized. Protein is incredibly important at breakfast but also at lunch and dinner, too.

Take a teatime: Looking for a snack after a meal…? Try a cup of hot tea. It can help to satisfy your perceived hunger and leave you feeling full.

Get honest: Do you constantly snack when you're bored or stressed? Instead of walking to the vending machine for a snack, walk the stairwell or around the block. Swap your boredom snacking for exercise!

Eat more regularly: For some, eating smaller meals more regularly will help curb cravings. Or if you’re a sporadic or random meal eater, try to get your body on a better eating schedule. (Less chance of inhaling your entire kitchen when you get home if you’ve forgotten to eat lunch…)

I hope these tips help! Good luck with your goals! I know you can reach them!

