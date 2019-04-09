Weekly Wellness: Ideas for Oatmeal

I’m a big fan of oatmeal for breakfast. It’s generally easy and quick to make. It’s a great source of complex carbohydrates and fiber. The only drawback is the lack of protein. And, in my opinion, protein in the morning is essential.

There are some things you can do to your oatmeal that will make it even better. And here they are:

Use milk or milk substitute (i.e. soy, almond, pea, etc)

Add chia seeds

Add flax meal/flax seeds

Add chopped nuts

Add peanut butter

Add protein powder

Why is it important to add protein? Because protein helps you to feel satisfied so that you aren’t gnawing off your arm before lunch. And, if you’re a morning workout person, your body needs those muscle-building proteins!

Further to that, whole grains can support weight loss! True story! The fiber in whole grains help us to feel more satisfied between meals which can help us snack less and consume less calories. Also, whole grains are higher in minerals, B vitamins and iron! Yay!

So, don’t forget to eat breakfast – and if you’re looking for a new breakfast go-to, try oatmeal!