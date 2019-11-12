Weekly Wellness: Improve Your Bone and Joint Health!

11 hours 11 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:04:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in Weekly Wellness
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA- By next year (2020), experts predict that one in two Americans over the age of 50 will develop (or be at risk of developing) osteoporosis! That is staggering! So what can we do to reduce this scary statistic in our own world? Well, you've heard me say it before and you'll hear me say it again… physical exercise and physical activity.

Exercise and physical activity are key to developing bone density. Now, with that said, once osteoporosis is present, there is limited evidence that exercise alone can improve bone density. Yet, research does suggest post-menopausal women can experience bone-mineral density improvements from high-intensity resistance and impact training.

If you are ready to try to start a new exercise program to specifically combat these bone and joint issues, and you are nervous, find a trainer who can help to guide you through a program that includes:

  • Balance
  • Resistance training
  • Spinal extensor strength

There are five great exercises that you can perform at home with little to no equipment. (Follow the link below to photos of each exercise if the instructions are difficult to grasp without visual assistance.)

Supine Limb Reach (to decompress the spine)

  • Lie supine with the feet planted.
  • Slide one foot out and bring the same-side arm by the ear.
  • Inhale and stretch the heel and hand in opposite directions.
  • Exhale and relax.
  • Repeat several times before switching sides.

Ab Prep (to activate the deep lumbopelvic stabilizers that help with standing balance and postural control)

  • Lie supine with the feet planted.
  • Press the hands into the thighs while exhaling and engaging the deep core muscles (we call this the “zipup.”) Be sure the belly does not pop up.
  • Inhale and release. Repeat six to eight times.

To increase the intensity of this movement, lift the legs into a 90/90 position with the feet at the height of the knees and the shins parallel to the ceiling. Press the hands into the thighs when exhaling and posteriorly tilt the pelvis so the lumbar spine flattens. Again, draw the belly in toward the mat. Hold for several seconds before releasing and repeating.

Knee Lifts (working the shoulder, trunk and hips to build endurance for spine and shoulder alignment while strengthening the back, abs and thighs)

  • Move into a quadruped position (hands and knees) with the toes tucked.
  • Exhale and hover the knees and lift the belly without rounding the back. Extend the neck to avoid the “dangling head syndrome.”
  • Lower the knees and inhale to repeat.

To increase the intensity of this movement, lift a foot when lifting the knees or add a crawl forward and back.

Back Extension (for targeted spine strengthening, better balance and improved alignment)

  • Lie prone with the hands by the hips; the palms should face up. Gently press the pubic bone into the mat to lift the belly.
  • Hover the head and arms while looking down. Keep the feet down and isolate the effort into the muscles surrounding the upper thoracic spine. Hold for several seconds and repeat. Focus on reaching through the crown of head.

To increase the intensity of this movement, add 2- to 3-lb weights in each hand without compromising form. Or, circle the arms to the sides and to the ears without the shoulders shrugging.

Squats (to strengthen the hips, improve mobility and function, and load the skeleton)

  • Stand with feet a little more than hip-width apart in slight external rotation. Hold 2- to 3-lb weights in each hand. 
  • Sit back while hinging at the hips and reaching the arms forward; return to the starting position. Keep the knees over the toes during the squat, the shoulders relaxed and the gaze forward. Repeat eight to 10 times.

To increase the intensity of this movement, hold the squat and shift the weight to one leg when rising, alternating sides. Or, put the weights aside and add a punch forward with alternating arms while holding the squat.

(Source: https://www.acefitness.org/education-and-resources/professional/expert-articles/7374/5-movements-to-improve-bone-and-joint-health)

 

More News

Grid
List

Medicaid expansion may be headed to the ballot
Medicaid expansion may be headed to the ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - One group is fighting to have citizens vote directly on whether or not they want more Missourians... More >>
48 minutes ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:27:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Fire Department said a resident alerted firefighters to two people were stuck in a car... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:59:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

EmVP: Quilts of Valor stitches its gratitude for veterans
EmVP: Quilts of Valor stitches its gratitude for veterans
COLUMBIA - Dan White hasn't always been proud to recognize himself as a Vietnam veteran. "Things weren't very good... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:58:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in EmVP

UPDATE: Power restored to Boone County customers
UPDATE: Power restored to Boone County customers
BOONE COUNTY - Crews restored power to nearly 800 Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives customers Tuesday night. The power... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:19:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Columbia names new deputy city manager
BREAKING: Columbia names new deputy city manager
COLUMBIA - City manager John Glascock named De'Carlon Seewood as Columbia's new deputy city manager Tuesday. Seewood will... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:45:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

One injured after Columbia bus slides off road
One injured after Columbia bus slides off road
COLUMBIA - One passenger was injured when a Columbia city bus slid on a patch of ice Tuesday morning. ... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:37:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:20:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in Climate

Drivers struggle after snow and cold temperatures
Drivers struggle after snow and cold temperatures
COLUMBIA - A combination of low temperatures and steady snowfall left roads slick and icy this morning around Columbia. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:13:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

KOMU 8, Mid-Missouri's CW and Mediacom Sign Multiyear Agreement
KOMU 8, Mid-Missouri's CW and Mediacom Sign Multiyear Agreement
COLUMBIA ­– KOMU 8, Mid-Missouri’s CW and Mediacom agree to a new, multiyear agreement well before expiration of their current... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:10:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Fireball spotted over Missouri Monday night
Fireball spotted over Missouri Monday night
COLUMBIA — People around Missouri were able to see a fireball in the sky around 9 on Monday night. ... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:53:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Jefferson City activates new 'Smart 911' system
Jefferson City activates new 'Smart 911' system
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is now streamlining information sharing for emergency situations through "Smart 911." ... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:19:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season
Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for the 2020 season,... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:29:24 PM CST November 12, 2019 in Sports

Judge denies bond reduction for husband of missing woman
Judge denies bond reduction for husband of missing woman
COLUMBIA - Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued an order Tuesday denying bond reduction for a man suspected in the disappearance of... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:36:08 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a surgery... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:30:00 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Drew Lock returning to practice this week for Broncos
Drew Lock returning to practice this week for Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock will get the chance to salvage his rookie season in Denver and show Broncos... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:07:57 AM CST November 12, 2019 in Sports

More than 100 veterans travel to Washington, DC for Honor Flight
More than 100 veterans travel to Washington, DC for Honor Flight
COLUMBIA - Veterans from three major wars flew to Washington D.C. early Tuesday morning for the final Central Missouri Honor... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:53:00 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Kitchen fire damages Jefferson City apartment
Kitchen fire damages Jefferson City apartment
JEFFERSON CITY — An out-of-control kitchen fire in Jefferson City damaged an apartment Monday evening. The Jefferson City Fire... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:48:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Veteran of three wars going on Honor Flight Tuesday
Veteran of three wars going on Honor Flight Tuesday
PARIS, Mo. — A veteran of three wars is one of 108 mid- Missouri veterans who are visiting their memorials... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:13:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 16°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12am 18°
1am 18°
2am 18°
3am 18°