Weekly Wellness: Is that pain I'm feeling sciatica?

8 hours 28 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 11:35:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in Weekly Wellness
By: Connor Snelson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), around 80 percent of adults will experience lower back pain at some point in their lives. And, if you’ve experienced it, then you know that you are desperate to fix it when it happens. We also want to know why it’s happening and how to stop it.

One of the more common (and painful) conditions that you can experience is called sciatica. And it can feel like it comes out of nowhere and hits you like a bolt of lightning.

The location of your sciatic nerve is what indicates the painful symptoms. Your sciatic nerve branches off each side of your spine and runs down each leg. It supplies sensation to the backs of your thighs, parts of your lower legs and the soles of your feet. If anything compresses your sciatic nerve, it can’t do what it’s supposed to and that’s when you experience those symptoms.

The easiest way to distinguish sciatica from other types of pain is that sciatica generally causes discomfort extending from your lower back, through your butt and down the back of your thigh and calf. It can feel like sharp, burning pain and can possibly make your legs feel numb or tingly or weak.

While sciatica can go away on its own, if you are experiencing pain that is interfering with your ability to live your life, seek medical attention. Treatment for the condition usually starts with resting and over-the-counter pain relievers, ice or heat packs and stretching. If that doesn’t work, you may be sent to physical therapy. You may need stronger medications and/or muscle relaxants or possibly a steroid injection. If all else fails, that is when your physician may suggest surgery.

If you are living with sciatica pain and it’s not getting better, contact your doctor. It can get better.

More News

Grid
List

High rates of death during pregnancy inspires house bill
High rates of death during pregnancy inspires house bill
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives discussed a bill on Tuesday morning that would address the state's high... More >>
23 minutes ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 7:40:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

New study: Agriculture could bring thousands of new jobs to Missouri
New study: Agriculture could bring thousands of new jobs to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A new study from the Missouri Agricultural Foundation found the $48 billion industry could soon contribute even more... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in Top Stories

Woman pleads guilty to threatening Planned Parenthood
Woman pleads guilty to threatening Planned Parenthood
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 47-year-old St. Louis woman has admitted that she used social media to threaten to... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police, CPS investigate possible abduction attempt at Gentry
UPDATE: Police, CPS investigate possible abduction attempt at Gentry
COLUMBIA - A man matching the description of Tuesday's possible attempted abduction at Gentry Middle School was also seen Monday... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 5:12:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Holts Summit alderman candidate pulls out of coin toss
Holts Summit alderman candidate pulls out of coin toss
HOLTS SUMMIT - Lisa Buhr, one of the candidates in the Ward 2 alderman election, pulled out of the coin... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Duplex fire scorches one unit, damages another
Duplex fire scorches one unit, damages another
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District handled a fire at a duplex in the 300 block of Catherine... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Attorney for Hailey Owens' killer says death sentence unconstitutional
Attorney for Hailey Owens' killer says death sentence unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY - The public defender for Craig Wood says the way the convicted killer was sentenced to death is... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 3:01:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Several Columbia schools placed on lockdown during police investigation
Several Columbia schools placed on lockdown during police investigation
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia Public Schools were briefly on modified lockdown Tuesday afternoon as police investigated an incident near Wilkes... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Columbia airport construction begins
Columbia airport construction begins
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport (COU) officially closed Tuesday as an estimated one-week long construction period began. The... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 12:41:00 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Axe throwing right on target as fun, stress-busting hobby
Axe throwing right on target as fun, stress-busting hobby
COLUMBIA – A growing number of people are choosing to hurl axes at wooden targets as a way to have... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Man accused of killing 5 people found dead in jail cell
Man accused of killing 5 people found dead in jail cell
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A man awaiting trial for the shooting deaths of five people, including one mid-Missouri man , was... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 10:29:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Drugs, handgun seized after drive-by shooting
Drugs, handgun seized after drive-by shooting
COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff deputies received reports of a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning. The deputies responded... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 10:06:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Cole County man arrested for making and exploding bombs
Cole County man arrested for making and exploding bombs
COLE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Monday after he allegedly made and exploded bombs at his home. According... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 9:45:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Columbia leaders meet to discuss roadway safety
Columbia leaders meet to discuss roadway safety
COLUMBIA - At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Columbia's Youth Advisory Council will meet to discuss the Vision Zero Pledge Program.... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 7:09:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Josh Hawley accuses Yale of targeting religious students
Josh Hawley accuses Yale of targeting religious students
CAPITOL HILL - According to a press release from Sen. Josh Hawley's office, Hawley sent letters to Attorney General Bill... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 7:03:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Prosecutor drops, refiles charges in Miller County murder case
Prosecutor drops, refiles charges in Miller County murder case
COLUMBIA - Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey filed a new case against a Chicago man accused in a tri-state drug... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Local women business owners to come together for networking event
Local women business owners to come together for networking event
COLUMBIA – Local female business owners will come together to spread their knowledge and support of their industries. KOPN... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 9:47:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Number of Columbia pothole repairs up 16% after extreme winter
Number of Columbia pothole repairs up 16% after extreme winter
COLUMBIA - After a winter with extreme temperature swings, the Public Works is spending more money than ever to repair... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 6:18:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9pm 62°
10pm 60°
11pm 59°
12am 58°