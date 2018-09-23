Weekly Wellness: June is National Safety Month

COLUMBIA - Have you heard of the National Safety Council? They’ve been around for about 100 years or so as a nonprofit organization with the mission of eliminating preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the roads. NSC advances this mission by engaging businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public to help prevent preventable injuries (which just so happen to be the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S.).

NSC is doing so many things to make the U.S. a safer place by addressing the national prescription drug epidemic through advocacy and education resources. NSC makes roadways measurably safer through a focus on distracted driving, teen driving and driver training. NSC pioneered defensive driver education and trains millions every year to be safer drivers.

Every year NSC promotes June as National Safety Month. So we will join them in addressing safety concerns that we encounter and can take action to change.

During this year's National Safety Month, take a look around your home and office. Is there anything that you can do to improve the safety?

* Are you prepared for an emergency (i.e. an earthquake, flood, hurricane, tornado, fire)?

* Do you know how to create an emergency kit?

* Do you know how to create a family communication plan?

* Do you have at least three days' worth of food and water at your home?

* Do you have your important documents (i.e. birth certificates, insurance policies, etc) in a fire-proof safe or box?

* Does someone in your family or office know first aid and CPR? Do you know how to access and shut off utilities (when necessary)?

* Do you practice your fire drills?

* Is your house safe from poisons?

* Do you have a carbon monoxide detector?

* If you have small children, are your household products locked away or stored in a safe place?

For information and training opportunities, please visit the National Safety Council website at www.nsc.org.