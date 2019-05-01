Weekly Wellness: Keys to Achieving Optimum Wellness

We all try to be better. We try to do what we think will help us to be our well-est selves. Many people are enthusiastic about jumping into new wellness routines at the start of the year, but (as we have discussed many times) that motivation can fade. If you have experienced a slip off the motivation wagon, let’s see if we can find a way back on.

To attempt to make long-lasting and achievable wellness goals, health coaches want to present relatively easily-attainable tips. Here is a list of 6 tips that might help you (and the reasons behind them):

1. Move more, sit less. Sit fewer than three hours per day while trying to remain active with movement and steps.

2. Exercise regularly. The recommendation is to perform cardio (i.e. walking, stationary bike, dance classes) 3 – 5 days per week for 20 – 60 minutes each session. Try to perform strength workouts 2 – 3 times per week hitting all the major muscle groups. Aim to stretch (for flexibility) 5 – 7 days per week, stretching all major joints.

3. Rest regularly. Aim to get at least 7 hours of sleep per night. Give yourself one rest day per week from your exercise routine. And remember the importance of regular vacations for relaxation.

4. Eat cleanly. Try minimizing processed/fast food consumption. Try to eat more plant-based foods. Eat your veggies (and fruits). Control your portions. Limit/avoid S’s (sugars, saturated fats, salt).

5. Make social connections. Make a point to connect with family and friends in real life. Connect with the outdoors. Be grateful and be kind.

6. Manage stress. Set priorities. Manage your time/schedule. Stay organized. Plan ahead. Set boundaries.

If you are ready to get back on a wellness plan, start here with these tips and see where they take you. If you have any questions or need any help, you can always reach out to a certified health coach (CHC) or certified personal trainer (CPT) or your physician. Good luck!