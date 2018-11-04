Weekly Wellness: Make Your Smoothies Golden

COLUMBIA - We’ve talked about the magic of turmeric before (and I’m sure we will again). This wonderful smoothie-enhancer is pure gold!

Turmeric milk has been used as a medicinal drink in India for centuries. The basic recipe of milk, turmeric, ginger, coconut oil, and pepper can help with inflammation, bloating, and weight loss. Creating your smoothie with the base of golden milk can lead to fantastic health benefits such as:

Better digestion: Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries because of its ability to help the body in major ways. Multiple studies have shown turmeric to help fight gas, bloat, and indigestion. (Germany has even gone so far as recommending turmeric as a safe herbal treatment for digestion.)

Happier muscles: As a natural anti-inflammatory, turmeric can relieve joint and muscle pain and even help with headaches. In some studies, turmeric offered similar relief to ibuprofen. It also may be the perfect drink to have after an intense gym session; in a small 2015 study, turmeric helped in combating delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

Weight-loss support: While more research has to be done in this area, turmeric does show some promise when it comes to encouraging weight loss. In two separate studies, the spice was shown to reduce the growth of fat cells in mice and also increase metabolism.

Creating a golden smoothie can aid in digestion, muscle recovery and (possibly) help you lose weight. And taste delicious!