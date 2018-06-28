Weekly Wellness: March into mental health

COLUMBIA - There can be quite a stigma attached to mental health issues. Some of the disorders that can come up in conversation are generally whispered about under breath or brushed aside as to not give undue attention to something so taboo.

But an estimated 54 million Americans suffer from some form of mental disorder in a given year? Not so taboo, after all.

Mental health is a level of psychological well-being which includes an individual's ability to enjoy life, and create a balance between life activities and efforts to achieve psychological resilience.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the well-being of an individual is encompassed in the realization of their abilities, coping with normal stresses of life, productive work and contribution to their community.

If a person is struggling with his or her behavioral health, this may mean that they are experiencing:

Stress/anxiety

Depression

Relationship problems

Grief

Addiction

ADHD or other learning disabilities

Mood disorders

Eating disorders



Some of these mental health issues can be alleviated with medications and/or therapy. Others can be affected positively with activities such as exercise, getting proper sleep and eating proper nutrition.

While many mental health issues are common and temporary, at times based on situations and environment, there are others that can be more serious. It can be difficult for those experiencing these issues to recognize their own behavior(s). Sometimes it's a loved one who can recognize signs that could indicate a problem.

Mental Health America has created this list of potential warning signs that you can reference (see below). If you recognize any of these signs in a loved one, they may want to speak to a medical or mental health professional.

In adults:

Confused thinking

Prolonged depression (sadness or irritability)

Feelings of extreme highs and lows

Excessive fears, worries and anxieties

Social withdrawal

Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits

Strong feelings of anger

Delusions or hallucinations

Increasing inability to cope with daily problems and activities

Suicidal thoughts

Denial of obvious problems

Numerous unexplained physical ailments

Substance abuse

In older children and pre-adolescents:



Substance abuse

Inability to cope with problems and daily activities

Changes in sleeping and/or eating habits

Excessive complaints of physical ailments

Defiance of authority, truancy, theft, and/or vandalism

Intense fear of weight gain

Prolonged negative mood, often accompanied by poor appetite or thoughts of death

Frequent outbursts of anger

In younger children:

Changes in school performance

Poor grades despite strong efforts

Excessive worry or anxiety (i.e. refusing to go to bed or school)

Hyperactivity

Persistent nightmares

Persistent disobedience or aggression

Frequent temper tantrums



People often don't get the mental health services they need because they don't know where to start. Talk to your primary care doctor or another health professional about mental health problems. Ask them to connect you with the right mental health services.

If you do not have a health professional who is able to assist you, use these resources to find help for yourself and loved ones:

Emergency Medical Services - 911



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Live Online Chat



SAMHSA Treatment Referral Helpline - 1-877-SAMHSA7 (1-877-726-4727)