Weekly Wellness: More weight loss tips

COLUMBIA - It’s the most popular question I am asked: what are some tips to losing weight? And my answers are generally not earth-shattering. I’m not reinventing any wheels. I’m not creating some new patented and branded magic potion or pill. I know we all want the easiest possible way but trust me when I say: it will take time. You didn’t gain the weight overnight, so why do you think you should be able to lose it overnight?

If you want sustainable weight loss, be patient and incorporate some of these strategies:

1. Look into HIIT workouts: high-intensity interval training workouts has been shown to burn fat faster than steady-state intensity. However, take it at YOUR pace. If you’re starting at the beginning, be patient. Talk to a professional and learn how to boost your workout at your pace.

2. Meal prep: get all the crap out of your pantry and replace it with smarter food choices. Set yourself up to succeed with a kitchen stocked with nutrient-rich, unprocessed foods like veggies, fruits, whole grains, and proteins.

3. Go for a walk after lunch: even if that means in the hallways of your office. If you can take a 20 minute walk in the afternoon (and NOT to the vending machine) that can increase the rate at which your food moves through your stomach and can result in lower blood sugar. This is important because it helps to stabilize your appetite and reduce cravings.

4. Add intervals to your cardio: if you are a walker, maybe try to jog for :30 of every 5 minutes of your walk. Or if you’re a runner, maybe try to sprint or add a hill repeat to your usual routine.

5. Drink your water: a 2015 study in the journal Obesity found that participants who drank about 2 glasses of water before meals were more likely to lose weight than those who skipped the water and went straight to the meal.

If you are trying to lose weight, set a reasonable goal (about 1 to 2 pounds per week) and create an environment that will assist in your success. And if you still need help, seek out assistance from a certified personal trainer or certified health coach. We are here to help.

