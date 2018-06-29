Weekly Wellness: Oh No! CARBS!

3 years 2 hours 54 minutes ago Monday, June 29 2015 Jun 29, 2015 Monday, June 29, 2015 1:05:00 PM CDT June 29, 2015 in News
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

I don't think I've ever had a nutrition talk with anyone who hasn't asked me about carbohydrates. Or referenced them as being "bad." Poor carbs. What did they ever do to you? Carbs are important! Our bodies need carbs! Glucose is the preferred fuel for tissues and organs, and is the ONLY source of fuel for our red blood cells. Did you know that? Without enough carbohydrates, the body will break down the protein in its muscles and organs to create usable glucose for these tissues and organs. If you're trying to build muscle, you definitely don't want this happening. It's a bit counterproductive, don't you think?

So what we really need to know is the basics of carbohydrates. And to understand how to use them properly. Right? Right.

Carbohydrates are found in almost all foods, and they provide 4 calories for every gram. Not all carbohydrates are the same and your body will respond differently based on the type of carb you're enjoying.

There are two types of carbohydrates: simple and complex.

Simple carbohydrates: They're also known as "sugar." This carbohydrate is made of one sugar or two sugar building blocks (glucose, fructose and galactose). Because the chains are short, they're easy to break down, which is why they taste sweet. Simple carbohydrates include sweeteners like table sugar, syrup, and/or honey.

Complex carbohydrates: Can be either "starch" or "fiber." This carbohydrate is made of three or more sugars connected in a chain. They use the same sugar building blocks as simple carbs, but the chains are longer and take more time to break down (which is why they don't taste as sweet). Examples of foods high in complex carbohydrates would be bread, rice, pasta, beans, whole grains and vegetables.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for carbohydrates is 130 grams per day. This is the minimum amount required to fuel an adult's brain, red blood cells and central nervous system optimally.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, carbohydrates should make up 45 to 65% of total calories in our diet-this is a good range for the average person. A good rule of thumb is to eat between 45-50% calories from carbohydrates. And if you're exercising vigorously for more than 1 hour daily (or you're training for an endurance event like a half marathon or marathon), you may want to increase that range to 55-56%.

To determine your carbohydrate needs in grams:

Step 1: Decide what percentage of carbohydrates you need (i.e. 45%, 50%, 60% or 65%). Convert this number to a decimal (for example, 50% is 0.5).
Step 2: Multiply your daily calorie goal by the above decimal value. This gives you the number of calories from carbohydrates.
Step 3: Take the number of calories from carbohydrates and divide by 4 to get the grams of carbohydrate.

Easy, right?

So now we're noticing that maybe, up until this point, we have been consuming more carbohydrates than we thought. (Which may be why we've been gaining weight.) And we've heard that lowering our carbohydrate intake might help with weight loss. If you are going to try a lower-carb plan, here are some tips to make the transition both more manageable and sustainable:

• Deal with blood sugar lows. When starting a low-carb diet, be on the lookout for the signs and symptoms of low blood sugar.

• Choose balanced, nutrient-dense foods. Make those carbs count by choosing high-quality carbohydrate foods-like whole grains, fruits and vegetables-that are packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals. Choose high-quality proteins like eggs, legumes, chicken, tofu and lean cuts of beef and pork. Opt for healthy fats from foods that contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, such as fish, nuts, avocados and olive oil.

• Stay hydrated by drinking more fluids. If you're slashing carbs, you'll most likely eat (and digest) more protein. For your body to break down and use protein optimally, it's going to need plenty of water. To help you stay hydrated, here are 25 life hacks for drinking more water.

• Be wary of rapid weight loss. If you shed more than 2 pounds per week on your diet, be careful. You're likely losing more water weight and lean muscle than fat. Up your calories to lose weight at a slow but fat-busting pace.

Whether you're looking to lose or maintain weight, or optimize performance, here are three rules of thumb* to help you choose healthy carbohydrate foods:

1. Choose whole food sources of complex carbs like vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds. One-hundred percent whole-grain breads, pasta and brown rice should also be included in this rule. These foods are a source of fiber, vitamins, minerals and protein.

2. Eat less complex carbs from refined sources like white rice, white bread and traditional pasta. These foods are more processed, and have healthy nutrients stripped from them-namely fiber.

3. Enjoy simple carbohydrates in moderation. Most sources of simple carbohydrates are considered "empty calories" because they're high in calories but contain low to no micronutrients. They're a likely culprit when it comes to spiking blood sugar. You can consider fruit and milk an exception to this rule because both contain beneficial vitamins and minerals.

*These rules do not apply if you are highly athletic.

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°