Weekly Wellness: Plants that HELP with allergies

COLUMBIA- Well, folks, depending upon what type of allergies you suffer from, we may just be in the middle of the season (tree pollen: late March to April, then grass pollen: around May then, weed pollen: July to August, and ragweed pollen: late August to the first frost. If you are an allergy sufferer, I know you are trying EVERYTHING for relief (just like me). So I was surprised to learn that I could potentially get relief from my choice of houseplants.

But there are lots more reasons to pick up some plants. They can help you ward off colds and flu and get a more restful night's sleep, and keep your home cool during the warmer months ahead. It should come as no surprise then that indoor plants can also help ease allergy symptoms by trapping dust, filtering household air, and more. If you're an allergy sufferer, try one of these expert picks.

1. Dracaena

The dracaena absorbs allergens from the air and traps them in its leaves. If you choose this plant, keep in mind that it can grow to be larger so you’ll need to prune it regularly. It will need moderate sun exposure.

2. Bamboo Palm

The bamboo palm is a tropical houseplant that's very effective at improving air quality. It can filter out carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, xylene, and even carbon. It also has strong insect-repellent capabilities! It requires bright but indirect sunlight and needs to be watered regularly.

3. Dracaena Marginata Colorama

The marginata plant can purify the air from chemicals such as formaldehyde and benzene and also helps control humidity in your home. This low-maintenance plant can survive in low light and doesn't need to be watered constantly.

4. Gerbera Daisies

Gerbera daisies help filter out benzene, a harmful chemical compound that is found in common irritants such as pesticides, paints, dyes, and tobacco smoke. They are relatively easy and need direct sunlight.

5. English Ivy

A preliminary study found that English ivy can greatly reduce the amount of mold spores in the air.

If you have a green thumb and allergies, maybe you’ll try to grow some of these beauties!

(Source: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Best-Houseplants-Allergy-Sufferers-46079955)