Weekly Wellness: Plastic vs. Glass for Food Storage

COLUMBIA- Recently, my husband and I replaced all of our plastic food storage containers for glass. I wanted to do this for both health reasons and environmental reasons. (And, before you ask, we recycled our old plastic containers). Let’s learn a bit about both plastic and glass.

Do you know about the plastic numbers?

Plastic #01: These are plastics that are commonly found in soda and water bottles, peanut butter jars, etc.

These plastics can be recycled into fabric, bags, carpets, sleeping bags etc.

They also have been known to grow bacteria easily.

Can leach toxic compounds.

Plastic #02: recycle plastic number two 2 food storage containers

These are plastics that are commonly found in shampoo & juice bottles, milk jugs, etc.

These plastics can be recycled into plastic lumber, benches, recycling bins etc.

This plastic is considered safe and has a low-risk of leaching

Plastic #04: These are plastics that are commonly found in grocery bags, bread bags, some food wraps, etc.

These plastics can be recycled into compost bins, trashcans, plastic lumber, etc.

These plastics are *considered* to be safe.

Not all curb-side recycling pick-up these plastics (check with your region)

Plastic #05: These are plastics that are commonly found in yogurt containers, ketchup bottles, medicine bottles, etc.

These plastics can be recycled into outdoor furniture, bins, bicycle racks, etc.

These plastics have a higher heat tolerance, and therefore aren’t as prone to chemical leaching.

Plastic Summary:

#03’s, #06’s, and #07’s should be avoided.

#01’s should also be avoided if possible, and should be recycled but not reused

#02’s, #04’s, and #05’s are the friendliest plastics as far as how well they can be recycled.

No plastic should be heated.

Now let’s take a closer look at glass:

Safety

Overall safer than plastic for food storage containers.

Glass is a non-porous material, meaning bacteria has nowhere to hide.

You can use glass over and over and is easy to clean.

Glass can be heated in a microwave or can be home to hot food without the worry of chemical leaching.

Environment

Glass is overall better for the environment (when compared with plastic).

Glass, once obtained, can be held onto almost indefinitely. No need to throw away containers frequently.

Glass can be recycled

Functionality

Glass is easy to clean because of its non-porous surfaces and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Glass can store frozen-food and be presented on the table.

There are types of glass that are oven safe.

Glass doesn’t absorb smells from food.

Glass is very durable and can last a lifetime in the kitchen (unless dropped.)

Cons

Glass is most-commonly heavier than plastics and can make it harder to travel with.

Glass can be harder to find a secure lid.

Glass requires safer handling than plastic since it is more fragile.

Glass containers are initially more expensive than plastic ones.

In the world of food storage, it appears that the argument for glass containers is a strong one. If you don’t choose to use glass, at the very least, pay attention to the types of plastic you are using and don’t reheat foods in it.

(Source: http://www.andthebee.com/food-storage-containers/)