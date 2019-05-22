Weekly Wellness: Reading is healthy
COLUMBIA - From an early age, I have always enjoyed reading. I noticed, however, as I got older, my reading became more work-related and less for pleasure. Or I just didn’t have the time (or make the time) to read for pleasure. After recognizing that I, personally, feel better when I carve out time for pleasure reading I decided that it was important enough to make a priority.
And science is backing me up!
There are actual health benefits to reading! It’s true!
Health benefits to reading:
- brain stimulation
- expands knowledge and vocabulary
- can improve focus and concentration
- can help improve memory
- less snacking
- better sleep
- stress reduction (A 2009 study by Sussex University showed that reading can reduce stress by as much as 68 percent)
- less time on the internet
So, while I don’t have time to be part of an organized book group, I have joined a few virtual ones online. I have also challenged myself to read one book each week – if you care to join me, here are the books that are on my list:
Devotion by Dani Shapiro
Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis
Brave, Not Perfect by Reshma Saujani
Gather at the Table by Thomas Norman DeWolf and Sharon Morgan