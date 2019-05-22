Weekly Wellness: Reading is healthy

COLUMBIA - From an early age, I have always enjoyed reading. I noticed, however, as I got older, my reading became more work-related and less for pleasure. Or I just didn’t have the time (or make the time) to read for pleasure. After recognizing that I, personally, feel better when I carve out time for pleasure reading I decided that it was important enough to make a priority.

And science is backing me up!

There are actual health benefits to reading! It’s true!

Health benefits to reading:

brain stimulation

expands knowledge and vocabulary

can improve focus and concentration

can help improve memory

less snacking

better sleep

stress reduction (A 2009 study by Sussex University showed that reading can reduce stress by as much as 68 percent)

less time on the internet

So, while I don’t have time to be part of an organized book group, I have joined a few virtual ones online. I have also challenged myself to read one book each week – if you care to join me, here are the books that are on my list:

Devotion by Dani Shapiro

Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis

Brave, Not Perfect by Reshma Saujani

Gather at the Table by Thomas Norman DeWolf and Sharon Morgan