Weekly Wellness: Reconsidering the New Year's resolution

COLUMBIA - For as long as I can remember, as January approaches it was expected that I would come up with my New Year's resolutions. And I'm not alone.

Research suggests that 40% of Americans make resolutions. The same research tells us that of those 40% of resolution-ers, only 8% actually follow through on them!

Within this study by the University of Scranton, they reported the top ten resolutions of the study participants:

Lose Weight

Getting Organized

Spend Less, Save More

Enjoy Life to the Fullest

Staying Fit and Healthy

Learn Something Exciting

Quit Smoking

Help Others in Their Dreams

Fall in Love

Spend More Time with Family

There's a joke in the fitness community that you can't find a parking spot at the gym in January or February, but wait ... it will be back to normal in March.

This study tells us that 75% of resolution-ers keep their resolution through the first week of the year. If you made it two weeks, you're in 71% of resolution-ers. One month and going strong? You're within the 61% of resolution-ers. And if you can make it six months, you are in the elite 46%.

This year, if we want to make a positive lifestyle change, how can we make it stick? There are six easy tips to follow:

Keep it simple.

Make it tangible.

Make it obvious.

Keep believing you can do it.

So this year, in 2015, I challenge you to commit to making your life a little better... one simple thing at a time. Happy New Year!