Weekly Wellness: Reconsidering the New Year's resolution
COLUMBIA - For as long as I can remember, as January approaches it was expected that I would come up with my New Year's resolutions. And I'm not alone.
Research suggests that 40% of Americans make resolutions. The same research tells us that of those 40% of resolution-ers, only 8% actually follow through on them!
Within this study by the University of Scranton, they reported the top ten resolutions of the study participants:
- Lose Weight
- Getting Organized
- Spend Less, Save More
- Enjoy Life to the Fullest
- Staying Fit and Healthy
- Learn Something Exciting
- Quit Smoking
- Help Others in Their Dreams
- Fall in Love
- Spend More Time with Family
There's a joke in the fitness community that you can't find a parking spot at the gym in January or February, but wait ... it will be back to normal in March.
This study tells us that 75% of resolution-ers keep their resolution through the first week of the year. If you made it two weeks, you're in 71% of resolution-ers. One month and going strong? You're within the 61% of resolution-ers. And if you can make it six months, you are in the elite 46%.
This year, if we want to make a positive lifestyle change, how can we make it stick? There are six easy tips to follow:
- Keep it simple.
- Make it tangible.
- Make it obvious.
- Keep believing you can do it.
So this year, in 2015, I challenge you to commit to making your life a little better... one simple thing at a time. Happy New Year!