Weekly Wellness: Should I buy an air fryer?

We all know that crispy friend foods are yummy. On that, we can probably agree. We can also agree that using a deep-fryer to create those delish dishes isn’t the healthiest of options. Is there a way to make those crunchy foods without the negative health impacts of oil? YES! Enter, the air fryer.

So, what exactly IS an air fryer? Essentially, it is a small convection oven. What is a convection oven? A convection oven uses fans to circulate hot air (so that food cooks evenly), whereas a conventional oven has its heat source at the bottom of the oven. Get the difference?

Dietitians say that air-fried food has lower fat content than actual fried food. Which is great! However, you still have to be cognizant of how you serve these foods… ditch the sugary or fattening dipping sauces.

And you can use your air fryer for more than you think – sure, you can make “fried” foods but you can also roast veggies, some desserts, and even more! There are many sources (blogs, Pinterest, etc) for recipes and ideas. The only real “no-no” is you should never try to cook anything that is very wet or battered. Other than that, experimenting is fair game!

Some things to consider if you’re thinking about purchasing an air fryer:

They can be a bit larger than other counter-top appliances.

If you’re not really a fried-food-lover, do you really want to invest in one (knowing that their prices can range between $60 - $300).

Air fryers are less intuitive and might be a bit more complicated than a slow cooker.

So, what’s the take-away? If you love making fried foods without a mess and you have the money and the counter space – get one!

(Source: https://www.self.com/story/should-you-get-an-air-fryer)