Weekly Wellness: Should I take CBD oil?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve seen more and more of these CBD shops popping up around town. I thought it might be an opportune time to research what exactly CBD is and how it can be used.

For anyone curious, CBD oil is derived from the marijuana plant but, rest assured there is not THC (which is the component in marijuana that gets you high) in the oil or their products. While CBD oil is cannabidiol, there is no worry about adverse psychoactive effects. CBD oil and related products and tinctures appear to be safe and have many helpful uses.

Here are some of the most common uses (and benefits) to using CBD oil:

Pain relief

Improved sleep (without grogginess nor headache the next morning)

Managing/reducing anxiety and/or depression

Improved skin

Can alleviate cancer-related symptoms

May have neuroprotective properties (i.e. epilepsy, multiple sclerosis)

Now that we’ve discussed the good stuff, are there any side effects that could occur? While CBD is considered safe and well-tolerated, there are some adverse reactions like diarrhea, changes in appetite and fatigue. Although these reactions tend to be rare.

If you have decided to try CBD oil, experts advise that you choose products made with American hemp. Although CBD oils aren’t regulated by the FDA, purchasing products made in the United States will likely result in a higher-quality product than purchasing abroad.

Read the description and look for the terms “full-spectrum” or “broad-spectrum.” These terms mean that all or most of the components that can be extracted from the hemp plant are concentrated in the oil.

If you are interested in CBD oil for general use or something more specific, discuss it with your physician.

(Source: https://www.prevention.com/life/a19792969/cbd-oil-benefits-side-effects/)