Weekly Wellness: Sleep-healthy Snacks? Yup!

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 13 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13, 2017 12:26:00 PM CDT March 13, 2017 in Weekly Wellness
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA - I love sleep, don't you? Getting enough sleep is vital to your health. And the quality of your sleep matters, too.

I have some clients who struggle to get to sleep and to stay asleep. It's so frustrating. Some of them turn to medications (both over-the-counter and prescribed) but I know they wish they could find more natural alternatives.

So this week's segment is for you: the non-sleepers out there.

This is a list of foods that have been proven to help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Don't believe it? Try it! What have you got to lose?

1. Honey: Add a drizzle of honey to warm milk or herbal tea a few hours before your planned bedtime. That small amount of glucose lowers levels of orexin (a neurotransmitter that raises your level of alertness).

2. Whole Grains: Feeling restless before bed? Try a piece of whole grain bread or toast. Whole grains encourage the production of insulin, which helps neural pathways get tryptophan to the brain. (Remember tryptophan? From your Thanksgiving turkey? It's an amino acid that acts as a sedative.)

3. Bananas: Potassium is a mineral that is essential to have a good night's sleep. And bananas are a good source. Bananas also contain tryptophan and magnesium! The perfect bedtime food!

4. Beans: Did you know that B vitamins have been used to treat insomnia for years? Did you know that beans contain different variations of B vitamins (like B6, niacin, and folate)? It's true!

5. Dairy: I know it seems like the old wives’ tale of "a warm glass of milk will help you sleep" but it's actually true. Dairy is a natural source of tryptophan, and the calcium content has a nice boosting effect.

6. Nuts: Nuts can help boost serotonin levels in the brain and are an excellent source of magnesium and tryptophan. Walnuts, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds contain the highest levels of the natural sedative.

7. Oats: Did you know that oats are a natural source of melatonin? True! So a small bowl of oatmeal might just do the trick for your late-night snack…

8. Poultry: Turkey isn’t the only bird to contain tryptophan – all poultry does! Maybe nibble on a piece of chicken or a slice of turkey to help you sleep.

9. Chickpeas: Chickpeas are high in vitamin B6 (which helps your body produce serotonin which is a hormone that helps you rest easy). Hummus, anyone?

10. Yogurt: Yogurt contains calcium. Calcium is needed to process tryptophan and melatonin. They all work together.

11. Cherry Juice: Cherries are also high in melatonin. A recent study found that regularly drinking cherry juice or eating cherries may help people with insomnia regulate their sleep cycles for better sleep.

12. Leafy Greens: Leafy greens contain high levels of calcium (see yogurt).

13. Chamomile Tea: Chamomile has a calming effect and drinking something warm (and decaffeinated) before bed might help you to drift off to sleep.

14. Grapes: Did you know that popular grape varietals used to make wine (like Merlot, Sangiovese, and Cabernet) contain high levels of melatonin? I'm talking about the FRUIT not the wine so don't reach for the wine glass (as you've learned in previous segments, alcohol can make it harder for you to stay asleep).

15. Eggs: Eggs (like their poultry counterpart) are also a good source of tryptophan, so have a hard-boiled egg alongside a cup of tea or a poached egg on whole grain bread.

I hope you’ll find some snack options that will help you get the Zs you need. Good night!

(Source: http://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Foods-Help-You-Stay-Asleep-6962641)

More News

Grid
List

Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 5:11:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:34:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Moniteau County Sheriff's Office investigates child's death
UPDATE: Moniteau County Sheriff's Office investigates child's death
CALIFORNIA- The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a five-year-old, Sheriff Tony Wheatley said Thursday. There... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Body of missing Marine found in Big Piney River
Body of missing Marine found in Big Piney River
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday, according to... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

One dies after Sunrise Beach fire
One dies after Sunrise Beach fire
SUNRISE BEACH - One person died after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Sunrise Beach. The fire started around... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Leftover fireworks cause garage fire
Leftover fireworks cause garage fire
COLUMBIA - Leftover fireworks in a trash can sparked a fire that heavily damaged a two-car garage and a vehicle... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:30:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Report: Emails link Greitens, dark-money group
Report: Emails link Greitens, dark-money group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A newspaper says it has obtained emails showing that the top campaign fundraiser for former Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 6:52:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Police respond to more than 140 fireworks calls
Columbia Police respond to more than 140 fireworks calls
COLUMBIA – The Fourth of July is over, but some mid-Missourians are still feeling the repercussions. According to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:59:00 AM CDT July 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 82°
11am 85°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°