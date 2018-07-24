Weekly Wellness: Summer health hazards

COLUMBIA - According to WebMD, there are seven “Top Summer Health Hazards” and they are: mower injuries, boating accidents, dehydration, sunburns, picnic-specific food poisoning, fireworks safety and insect bites and stings.

Mower Injuries: In 2010, 253,000 people were treated for lawn mower-related injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Children under age 19 account for nearly 17,000 of these injuries.

Safety tips:

Wear closed-toed shoes -- preferably with a steel toe -- when you mow, along with goggles or sunglasses, gloves, and long pants that will protect you from flying debris.

Keep kids away from the push mower and off the riding mower.

Get a professional to service your mower or learn how to do it properly. Important: Disconnect the spark plug to prevent it from accidentally starting.

Boating Accidents: The U.S. Coast Guard releases a report every year regarding recreational boating. This report states alcohol use was the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; it was listed as the leading factor in 16 percent of deaths. Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, excessive speed and machinery failure ranked as the top five primary contributing factors in accidents.

Where the cause of death was known, 77 percent of fatal boating accident victims drowned; of those drowning victims, 84 percent were not wearing a life jacket. Where boating instruction was known, 20 percent of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator had received boating safety instruction.

Top take-aways about boating accidents:

Don't drink and boat

Wear life jackets

Learn basic lifesaving skills

Dehydration Disasters: People can get dehydrated any time of year, but it's much more common in the summer months, when they are active outdoors in the warm sun. Heatstroke is the most severe form of dehydration. That's when your internal temperature rises to dangerously high levels. Your skin gets hot, but you stop sweating. Someone with heatstroke may pass out, experience hallucinations, or suffer seizures.

Preventing dehydration and heatstroke couldn't be easier:

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water

Take regular breaks in the shade

Try to schedule your most vigorous outdoor activities for times when the heat isn't so strong, such as early morning or late afternoon

For persons suffering more serious dehydration or heatstroke, follow these instructions:

Get the person indoors

Have person lie down

Cool person using ice packs and cool cloths

If the person is not showing signs of improvement after these basic steps, they may need to be transported to the ER for further treatment and IV fluids.

Sunburns: Did you know that your risk for melanoma doubles if you've had just five sunburns in your life?

To avoid a sunburn:

Wearing sunscreen that protects against both UVB and UVA rays

Wear long-sleeved shirts and wide-brimmed hats

Avoid mid-day sun exposure

If you do get a sunburn:

Drink water or juice to replace lost fluids

Soak the burn in cool water for a few minutes or apply a cool, wet cloth

Take an over-the-counter pain reliever (i.e. acetaminophen)

Treat itching with an OTC antihistamine cream or a spray like diphenhydramine (i.e. Benadryl)

Apply an antibiotic ointment or an aloe cream with emollients that soften and soothe

Picnic Poisoning: Food poisoning puts about 300,000 people in the hospital every year, hitting its peak in the summer months.

To prevent food poisoning, follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture's advice to:

Clean -- Wash your hands as well as the surfaces where you'll be preparing foods.

Separate -- Wrap raw meat securely and keep it stored away from other food items.

Cook -- Bring along a meat thermometer. Grilling meat browns it very fast on the outside, but that doesn't mean it's safe on the inside. Steaks should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees, ground beef and pork to 160 degrees, and poultry to 165 degrees.

Chill -- Keep everything refrigerated as long as possible. Store perishable picnic items in an insulated cooler packed with ice, and follow the "last in, first out" rule -- whatever you're going to eat first should go at the top of the cooler.

If you have a mild case of food poisoning, follow these steps:

Avoid solid foods

Stick with small, frequent drinks of clear liquid to stay hydrated.

Once the nausea and vomiting have eased, you can try bringing food back into your diet -- slowly and in small, bland portions

If symptoms persist for more than a couple days (or more than 24 hours in small kids), see a doctor.

Fireworks Safety: Nearly 9,000 individuals were injured by fireworks in 2009, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, and two were killed. The safest way to watch fireworks is at a professionally sponsored display.

Take these precautions:

Keep a hose or fire extinguisher handy to put out small fires

Keep children away from fireworks, including sparklers. (A sparkler can burn as hot as 2,000 degrees -- hot enough to melt some types of metals.)

To care for a fireworks burn, wrap it in a clean towel or T-shirt saturated with cool water and get to an emergency room to have the injury checked out.

Insect-related injuries: Three in 100 adults in the United States have life-threatening allergies to insect stings, according to the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

To stay free of winged insects when outdoors, avoid heavy perfumes and scents (especially florals), wear light-colored clothing with no floral patterns (stinging insects are attracted to dark colors and flowers), and guard food and sugary drinks like sodas.

Most people who get stung will just have pain, tenderness, itchiness, and swelling at the sting site. To treat a milder reaction, take acetaminophen for the pain and an antihistamine for hives and swelling. (This works for mild reactions to mosquito bites as well.)

But see a doctor or go to the ER immediately when you have:

Hives, itchiness, and swelling over large areas of your body

Tightness in the chest or trouble breathing

Swelling of the tongue or face

Dizziness or feeling you will pass out

Keep these tips in mind and have a great summer!