Weekly Wellness: Surviving the vending machine

COLUMBIA - It's late afternoon. You're starting to feel sluggish. Your tummy is starting to growl.

You need a pick-me-up and you hear the vending machine calling to you. What do you do?



In a blog on MyFitnessPal.com, there is a great review of "The 5 Best and Worst Picks in the Vending Machine."

THE 5 WORST PICKS:

Pastries

High-calorie

Usually made with corn syrup

Contain added preservatives to prolong shelf-life

Usually contain anywhere from 250 to more than 300 calories each

Chips and crackers

High in sodium

Contain trans fats

Some are treated with BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole) and BHT (Butylated Hydroxytulene) that are two controversial chemicals linked to cancer and hormone disruption

Cookies

Contain added preservatives to increase shelf life

Most made with palm oil (an oil loaded with saturated fat)

Candy

Packed with artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives

Expect a sugar crash and then more sugar cravings

Soft-drinks

Lots of excess sugar

Lots of empty calories

THE 5 BEST OPTIONS:



Nuts

Shown to have health-boosting benefits (i.e. weight control, decreased risk of chronic diseases)

Provides some healthy fats, protein, and fiber

Trail mix

Can offer a boost of protein, fiber, and some vitamins and minerals

Granola bars

Usually under 200 calories

Most contain some form of whole grain (i.e.oats or flax)

Can provide fiber and protein

Popcorn

Packs fiber and antioxidants

Water

Hydrate!

While this list is helpful for vending machines, it can also be applied to convenience stores and long road trips too! So print it out and stick it in your glove box.



Making better choices isn't impossible, but it can be a challenge. Good luck! (I know you can do it.)