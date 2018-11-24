Weekly Wellness: The best way to wash your workout gear

COLUMBIA - You decided that this is THE year! The year that you start working out regularly! You even went out and bought a bunch of really nice workout gear to help you to "get in the mood." Now it's time to learn how to take care of it so it lasts you as long as it can.

Wearing cotton products for a workout just isn't ideal. The reason being that cotton absorbs and holds sweat during (and long after) workouts, making you feel heavy, hot and wet during exercise and then chilly when you stop moving.

These days most workout gear is made from "technical" fibers that will wick sweat away from your body and control temperature close to your skin. This wicking technology helps you to remain more comfortable while you are exercising.

One thing to keep in mind is that some technical fibers can be more delicate than good ole cotton so there are some general washing rules to follow to preserve them and give them a long, long life.

Here are the do's and don'ts of washing your workout gear: