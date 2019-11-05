Weekly Wellness: The Truth about Coughing & Sneezing

1 day 4 hours 50 minutes ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 1:01:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in Weekly Wellness
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA- ‘Tis the season… for sneezing and coughing and illness (oh my!) It seems that everywhere we go we are around someone who is sniffing. At work, in a coffee shop, on an airplane. Enclosed spaces – eek! So, when do we need to worry about our own health when around someone who is seemingly ill? How far can germs be spread when people sneeze and cough?

There are a few modes of transmission:

Large droplet transmission: This refers to the droplets sick people expel when they cough, sneeze, or talk. If someone else inhales those secretions, they can get sick, too. Illnesses like the flu, the common cold, and pertussis (whooping cough) are thought to mainly spread this way.

Airborne transmission category: Illnesses like measles, tuberculosis, and chickenpox are in this category. Unlike large droplets, which need to quickly come into contact with someone’s mucous membranes in order to cause an infection, airborne transmission allows potential pathogens to remain suspended in the air for some time after someone coughs, sneezes, or talks. Then someone else can breathe in those particles and get sick.

Both at the same time: Some illnesses can infect people via both forms of transmission. For instance, the flu mainly spreads through large droplets, but the CDC notes that it can be airborne as well.

So, how far can germs actually make it through the air? There are really only estimates regarding how far germs can travel – depends on how forcefully a person can cough or sneeze.

Large respiratory droplets containing pathogens like influenza can travel up to 6 feet when a sick person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC. A 2014 study by MIT scientists published in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics suggests this number may be way higher for smaller airborne particles. Researchers used high-speed video upwards of 1,000 frames per second to record sprays of mist as well as human coughs and sneezes, finding that smaller droplet particles traveled as far as 2.5 meters horizontally through the air. That’s more than 8 feet. (The study also recorded smaller airborne droplets spraying 13 to 20 feet vertically in the air, which researchers noted was theoretically high enough to enter and travel through some ceiling ventilation systems in some buildings.)

The problem with airborne pathogens isn’t just how far they can spread, it’s also how long they can hang out in the air and on objects. Measles, for instance, can live for up to two hours in the air and on surfaces, according to the CDC. This illness is so contagious that 90 percent of people who are close to a person with measles but who aren’t immune (like through vaccinations) will catch the illness.

What can we do to prevent getting ill from the coughers and sneezers around us?

  • Wash your hands! Soap and water are most effective at preventing transmission of illnesses like the cold and flu. Also keep alcohol-based (60% alcohol) hand sanitizer at the ready for the times you can’t wash your hands.
  • Try to avoid touching areas like your mouth, nose, and eyes, since those are possible portals for pathogens.
  • If someone around you is sick, the CDC advises avoiding close contact if at all possible.
  • Disinfect common surfaces (like doorknobs) often.
  • Keep your immune system strong with adequate sleep, proper food and managing stress.

If you ARE sick, what can you do to not share your germs?

  • Cover your face when you sneeze and cough – but don’t use your hands! The CDC recommends coughing or sneezing into a tissue and then throwing it away, or sneezing into your upper shirt sleeve or elbow, completely covering your nose and mouth.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. (Especially if you slip up and cough or sneeze into your hands.)
  • Try to keep your distance from people (including staying home from work if you can).
  • Frequently disinfect surfaces you’re always touching.

Let’s do what we can to get through this flu season unscathed!

(Source: https://www.self.com/story/germs-sneezing-coughing)

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge dissapearance
Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge dissapearance
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge heard statements Monday in the first day of a custody hearing for the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested for drug trafficking
Fulton man arrested for drug trafficking
FULTON - Authorities arrested a man Tuesday after a search warrant uncovered evidence of drug trafficking. Antonio Jerome Beard... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:29:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch
Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:15:07 PM CST November 05, 2019 in Sports

Victim identified in fatal Callaway County house fire
Victim identified in fatal Callaway County house fire
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities identified the woman killed in a weekend house fire as 80-year-old Wilhelmina Young. Young is... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Columbia College to receive Purple Heart designation, honor veterans in week-long celebrations
Columbia College to receive Purple Heart designation, honor veterans in week-long celebrations
COLUMBIA - Next Monday marks a national holiday honoring those who have served in combat, but Columbia College takes a... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 2:07:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Aspire Mo: A first-of-its-kind entrepreneurial program at a Missouri women's prison
Aspire Mo: A first-of-its-kind entrepreneurial program at a Missouri women's prison
VANDALIA - For 20 weeks, 10 incarcerated women at The Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia, Mo.,... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 1:00:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Victim identified in deadly Jefferson City shooting
Victim identified in deadly Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning. 18-year-old... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 12:52:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus
Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri college student is dead after a gun accidentally discharged at an apartment building on... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 11:14:06 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Trail protest comes to an end as woman leaves tree
Trail protest comes to an end as woman leaves tree
COLUMBIA - Sutu Forte's protest of the Shepard-to-Rollins trail connector project came to an end Tuesday morning. On Monday,... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 8:54:00 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver was arrested after man was killed while riding a bicycle in Jefferson City on Monday... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 7:33:00 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Son of Mizzou football Hall of Famer takes plea deal before rape retrial
Son of Mizzou football Hall of Famer takes plea deal before rape retrial
VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to raping an unconscious teen in... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:48:00 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Armed robbery in West Columbia
Armed robbery in West Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an armed robbery in West Columbia Monday night. Columbia Police Department told KOMU 8... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 9:41:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 8:59:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in Climate

Missouri tourism director out after whistleblower complaint
Missouri tourism director out after whistleblower complaint
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's top tourism official is out of a job, days after a complaint accused him... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 7:25:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

Mizzou Arena will have alcohol sales, Lion's Choice this season
Mizzou Arena will have alcohol sales, Lion's Choice this season
COLUMBIA - Not long after Lion's Choice announced Monday afternoon that it would have new concession locations this upcoming... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 7:03:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

Hallsville set to vote on selling their sewer system
Hallsville set to vote on selling their sewer system
HALLSVILLE — Voters will be asked if the City of Hallsville should sell their sewer system in November's Special Election... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 5:34:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

Callaway County election could lead to another sales tax
Callaway County election could lead to another sales tax
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two propositions on the election ballot Tuesday could increase sales taxes in Callaway County. If passed,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 4:56:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

Man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender
Man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender
CAMDEN COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Saturday for failing to register as a sex offender. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 4:25:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 49°
7pm 46°
8pm 44°
9pm 43°