Weekly Wellness: Tips to avoid catching a cold

COLUMBIA - Winter is the time of cold and flu. For some it can be unavoidable… I know I have friends who always seem to catch something. And if you work around other people (and I’ll bet you do), most of you don’t just share a copy machine. You (unfortunately) share germs in your office space too.

Here are 8 tips to help you avoid catching that cold.

1. De-Stress. When you're stressed, your immune system is shot and you're a prime candidate for bacteria and sickness. Fortunately, there are so many natural ways to reduce stress and relieve anxiety to keep your immune system strong and stable. Try drinking tea, taking a hot bath, meditating, or diffusing oils.

2. Wash Your Hands. The easiest one on the list! Wash your hands, and wash often, especially after being in public spaces like at the gym or in a grocery store.

3. Sleep. Not only is sleep important for preventing a cold, but it's crucial in your recovery should you end up getting sick. You should aim for a minimum of seven hours (eight if you can).

4. Exercise. Exercise boosts your immune system so get to work!

5. Eat Immunity-Boosting Foods. Green tea, citrus, ginger, you know the list (I’ve done a few segments on this in the past).

6. If You Feel Something Coming On, Rest. Feeling the sinus drainage? Maybe your throat is starting to feel a little scratchy? Don’t push it. Rest. You have a better chance of recovering quickly if you rest.

7. Clean Often. Same rule applies to your hands and your home (especially if you have visitors). Clean, bleach, disinfect. Kill those germs!

8. Avoid Sick Friends. If your friend is complaining of a scratchy throat, might want to reschedule your lunch date. And no cuddling on the couch with that boyfriend with the runny nose either. Drop off some soup and head home.

Don’t just save these tips for wintertime… these are great tips to keep around all year.

