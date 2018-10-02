Weekly wellness: Turmeric and how to use it to fight inflammation

1 year 4 months 4 days ago Monday, May 29 2017 May 29, 2017 Monday, May 29, 2017 11:51:00 AM CDT May 29, 2017 in News
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach

COLUMBIA - For the past few weeks, we have been focusing on inflammation in the body and how to fight it. Last week we discussed specific food items that can aid in fighting inflammation. One of those items is turmeric. So what is so special about turmeric? And what exactly is turmeric?

Turmeric is a rhizomatous herbaceous perennial plant of the ginger family. Turmeric has been used as a powerful anti-inflammatory in Chinese and Indian medicine for millennia. Curcumin, the primary pharmacological agent in this spice, contains proven effects that are comparable to over-the-counter (as well as some prescription) anti-inflammatory medications. The benefit is that the curcumin doesn't produce the toxic effect that synthetic drugs sometimes do (i.e. ulcer formation, internal bleeding, lowered white blood cell count, etc.).

The health benefits of turmeric include an improved ability to digest fats, reducing gas and bloating, decreased congestion, and improved skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. More reported health benefits of turmeric include relief from joint pain, such as rheumatoid arthritis, reduced joint swelling, and greater range of motion when used regularly.

So, how can you ingest this lovely medical wonder? Here are a few recipes to try:

Golden Milk Chia Pudding: Start with a basic chia pudding recipe (you can find this online by searching for “chia pudding recipe”), and simply add in a scoop of turmeric and black pepper.

Collagen Golden Milk Latte: Search for a golden milk recipe (they are easy to find) and take it a step further. Add a scoop of collagen supplement powder and stir it into the mixture while it's on the stove.

Golden Milk Overnight Oats: Just like with the chia pudding, start with a simple overnight oats recipe, and stir in some turmeric and black pepper. Easy!

Golden Milk Protein Smoothie: Take your favorite protein smoothie recipe and add some turmeric and black pepper. Also consider adding a little healthy fat like a nut butter, coconut oil or a splash of coconut milk. Why? Because curcumin (the magical part of turmeric) is more easily absorbed into your body when it's paired with a fat.

It seems only fitting that in the land of black and gold, we would add some golden foods to our diet. I hope you’ll try a few!

 

More News

Grid
List

Amazon ups hourly wage to $15, will advocate for higher pay
Amazon ups hourly wage to $15, will advocate for higher pay
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 11:36:19 AM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Juvenile arrested after stabbing in Jefferson City
Juvenile arrested after stabbing in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager Friday night after a stabbing left a person with life-threatening injuries. The... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

State officials dropped from suit over DeBrodie death
State officials dropped from suit over DeBrodie death
JEFFERSON CITY — A federal judge dropped state departments and employees from a lawsuit over the death of Carl DeBrodie... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 9:20:00 AM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

International Wrongful Conviction Day has Missouri residents rallying
International Wrongful Conviction Day has Missouri residents rallying
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday is International Wrongful Conviction day, and Missourians are gathering at the state capitol to make sure... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:34:00 AM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Meeting to be held in Moberly for controversial Amendment 1
Meeting to be held in Moberly for controversial Amendment 1
MOBERLY - Clean Missouri and the League of Women Voters in Randolph County are hosting an open meeting Tuesday to... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 6:56:00 AM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

White House tells FBI it can talk to anyone about Kavanaugh
White House tells FBI it can talk to anyone about Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has given the FBI clearance to interview anyone it wants to by Friday in... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 11:37:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Sexual assault hotline calls up amid Kavanaugh hearing
Sexual assault hotline calls up amid Kavanaugh hearing
JEFFERSON CITY - Since last week's Kavanaugh hearing, sexual assault hotlines are reporting an increase in calls in Missouri and... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Missouri receives another REAL ID extension
Missouri receives another REAL ID extension
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri received another REAL ID extension Monday from the Department of Homeland Security, according to KSHB .... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 8:14:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Northeast Columbia shooting leaves one in the hospital
Northeast Columbia shooting leaves one in the hospital
COLUMBIA- A northeast Columbia shooting left a teenager with non-life threatening injuries Monday. Columbia Police Department officials said the 17-year-old... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood to end abortion services in Columbia... for now
Planned Parenthood to end abortion services in Columbia... for now
COLUMBIA-Planned Parenthood awaits a decision on whether or not they will continue to provide abortion services in the Columbia area.... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 7:23:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Company wants some duck boat death lawsuits dropped
Company wants some duck boat death lawsuits dropped
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The company that owns the Ride the Ducks operation in Branson asked a judge Monday... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 6:04:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Ad accuses McCaskill of being out of touch with Missouri
TARGET 8: Ad accuses McCaskill of being out of touch with Missouri
COLUMBIA - Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, continues to face attacks accusing her of putting Washington partisan interests ahead of her... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Boone County Sheriff's Department warns against scam involving caller I.D.'s
Boone County Sheriff's Department warns against scam involving caller I.D.'s
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it received phone calls from people in other states reporting a scam... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 4:56:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Man crashes stolen car into Macon Hardee's
Man crashes stolen car into Macon Hardee's
MACON - A Chillicothe man is in jail after crashing a stolen car into Hardee's Monday morning. Macon Police... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Hawley reports 5,424 untested rape kits in the state
Hawley reports 5,424 untested rape kits in the state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri attorney general's office says an 11-month audit determined that at least 5,424 rape kits... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 3:28:11 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Update: City council postpones community policing plan
Update: City council postpones community policing plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council decided to table a draft report to implement community-oriented policing, among other possible changes.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

Arguments over, decision coming in voter ID trial
Arguments over, decision coming in voter ID trial
JEFFERSON CITY - Closing arguments in the Priorities USA v. Missouri trial happened Monday in front of Cole County Circuit... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News

US Supreme Court won't hear complaint against Zahnd
US Supreme Court won't hear complaint against Zahnd
PLATTE CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will not review a reprimand the Missouri Supreme Court issued against Platte... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 Monday, October 01, 2018 2:33:05 PM CDT October 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2pm 84°
3pm 86°
4pm 87°
5pm 86°