Weekly Wellness: Watch the Salt!

COLUMBIA- Two recent studies are further strengthening the case against the high amounts of salt found in restaurant and packaged processed foods.

The first study was in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. This study found a link between body weight and salt consumption. Data was collected from 4,680 men and women in four different countries. American adults who tested for the highest salt intakes were 24% more likely to be overweight or obese.

Foods that often contain generous amounts of added salt tend to pack on pounds. There’s a chance that constantly having too much sodium can play a direct role in weight gain.

The second study was from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This study randomly assigned participants to diets with differing sodium levels and discovered that those consuming the most sodium reported a greater incidence of bloating. The research team also concluded that lowering sodium consumption might mitigate the bloating associated with eating a high-fiber diet.

The recommended daily intake of sodium is 2,300 mg. Keeping that in mind, the average daily consumption is 3,400 mg. Paying attention to your sodium intake is very important – especially if you have high blood pressure or are at risk of heart disease or stroke.

Tips to monitoring your sodium intake:

Check the nutrition labels. Look for “soda” and “sodium” and the symbol “Na”

Chicken: use fresh, skinless poultry what isn’t enhanced with sodium solution.

Soup: try low-sodium varieties

Choose foods with potassium to counter the effects of sodium

