Weekly Wellness: What NOT to buy at the Grocery Store

COLUMBIA - Wasted calories and wasted sugars. There are some items that are on your grocery list that might not be providing as much nutrition as you think.

We want to make sure that we are providing our bodies with efficient foods. If the fuels we are eating and drinking are potentially doing more harm than good, we need to re-think their place in our face!

Here is a list of 5 items we can do without:

Fruit Juice: Glorified sugar water. Juice is great way to gain weight by adding calories and sugar. If you want fruit, eat the fruit - don't drink it.

Granola Bars: Granola bars are candy bars in a healthy-looking package. Granola is just a grain with added sugar and fat. Most commercial granola bars are made with refined grains and contain added sweeteners and fat. They rarely feature whole grains, fiber or protein (which is what we need).

Flavored Yogurt: If you want yogurt, choose plain and then add ACTUAL fruit to it. Flavored yogurts are full of sugar, sugar and sugar.

Veggie Chips: Most vegetable chips are fried and salted versions of potato starch. Essentially, veggie chips are glorified potato chips. If you want REAL veggie chips, cut up vegetables, brush them with olive oil, sprinkle some salt and bake them in the oven! (You're welcome.)

Pretzels: Just because they are marketed as "fat-free," people think these crunchy things are healthy. (They aren't.) Even pretzels claiming to be made with whole grains are mostly refined white flour and contain no fiber. Pretzels aren't going to give you any nutrition - you're just "wasting a hungry", in my opinion.

