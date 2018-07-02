Weekly Wellness: Why Hire a Personal Trainer
COLUMBIA - There are many reasons why people make the decision to work with a personal trainer. The IDEA Health and Fitness Association, the world's largest association for fitness and wellness professionals, provides the following list of benefits of hiring a personal trainer:
Improve Your Overall Fitness
- IDEA surveys show the primary reason people hire personal trainers is to get professional assistance to improve cardiovascular health, strength, flexibility, endurance, posture, balance and coordination.
Reach or Maintain a Healthy Weight
- Body fat reduction, weight reduction or management, body shaping and toning can all be achieved with the aid of a qualified personal trainer, who can help you set realistic goals and determine safe strategies, all while providing the encouragement you need.
Learn to Stick to It
- Sticking with well-intentioned plans is one of the biggest challenges exercisers face. Qualified personal trainers can provide motivation for developing a lifestyle that places a high priority on health and activity.
Focus on Your Unique Health Concerns
- IDEA surveys show that 50 percent of personal trainers' clients have special medical needs, such as arthritis, diabetes, obesity, low-back pain, rehabilitation from injury and pre/postnatal training. Your personal trainer can work with your physician, physical therapist or other health care provider to plan a safe, efficient program that will speed your recovery or enable you to reach your health goals.
Find the Right Way to Work Out
- You will learn the correct way to use equipment, as well as appropriate form and technique for cardiovascular work and free-weight training.
In my experience, the most important part of being a personal trainer is the "personal" part. My job, as I see it, is to make sure that my clients are achieving the goals that they set for themselves.
In order to succeed at my job, I need my clients to succeed in life. I need to keep my clients inspired. I need to keep my clients motivated. I need to keep my clients believing that they can do anything (because they can).
There are some amazing personal trainers in Columbia. If you are thinking about working with a personal trainer, I would suggest that you keep the following list in mind:
- Credentials - is this trainer certified?
- Personality - do I click with this trainer?
- Availability - is this trainer going to be available when I need them?
- Experience - how much experience does this trainer have with a client like me?
- Testimonials - can you talk to or read feedback from past or current clients?
- Rates - is this trainer affordable to me based on my needs?
Amanda K Barnes
Certified Personal Trainer
www.bebybarnes.com
amanda@bebybarnes