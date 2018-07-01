Wehmeyer, Becker Nab Double-Doubles for William Woods

FULTON, MO -- Double-doubles from Sarah Wehmeyer and Emily Becker powered the William Woods University volleyball team to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-18) win over Avila University on Thursday night. Wehmeyer had 10 digs to go with 40 assists on the night, while Becker added 11 kills to her 10 digs.

After cruising through the first set, William Woods ran into a bit of trouble in the second set. The Owls stretched out to a 7-2 lead to open the set, but Avila slowly crept back into the game.

The Eagles took their first lead of the night after a 4-0 run driven by Lizzie Truetken. The sophomore picked up a kill and then reeled off three straight service aces to put Avila in front 19-18.

After trading points, William Woods slammed the door on the Eagles to take set two. Abbie O'Mara served out five straight points for the Owls, giving them a 25-20 edge in the set and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Owls came out of the blocks a bit slow in the third set and found themselves down 1-4 early. O'Mara was at the service line again for the Owls as they reclaimed the set lead at 12-10 following a 4-0 run, and they never looked back.

William Woods was solid on both sides of the scoresheet, as Amanda Henley collected 27 digs on the night. The Owls hit .306 as a team, led by Becker's .391 pace. Kristen Bauer and Lauren Rodewald were also above the .300 mark with nine kills each. Bauer posted a .304 hitting percentage on the night with Rodewald claiming a .350 success rate.

The Owls return to American Midwest Conference action on Saturday, hosting Williams Baptist College in a pair of matches. First serve for the "Dig Pink" day is set for 11:30 a.m., with the second match slated for a 1:30 p.m. start.