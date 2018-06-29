Wehmeyer Double-Double Not Enough As Owls Fall In Season Opener

SPRINGFIELD -- The William Woods University volleyball team opened the 2012 season on Tuesday night against Evangel University. Despite jumping out to an early lead in the first set, the Owls succumbed to an athletic Crusdader squad, falling 3-0 (19-25, 18-25, 17-25) to drop to 0-1 on the season. Sarah Wehmeyer recorded a double-double (28 assists, 10 digs) in the losing effort.

The Owls started the match strong, converting on their first serve reception and breaking out to a 3-1 lead. WWU held on to the cushion until 12-10, but Evangel was able to claw back into the set, pulling level at 12-12. The squads traded the next two points before the Crusaders pulled into a 13-15 lead.

A quick-thinking attack from Wehmeyer set up an Owl kill to pull to 14-15, but it wouldn't be enough. The setter saw an opening in the Evangel defense and pushed the ball into the spot. It was dug by the Crusaders, but the move left the back right corner of the court wide open for a thundering kill by Melanie Bonk.

It wouldn't be enough to break the momentum, however, as the hosts continued to take the first set and eventually the match.

In addition to Wehmeyer's double-double, Amanda Henley had a team-high 20 digs. The Owls posted a .139 hitting percentage on the night, led by Kristen Bauer's and Amanda Coker with .182 and .153 marks respectively.

William Woods will open the home portion of its schedule on Thursday night, hosting Lindenwood University-Belleville. First serve is set for 7 p.m. in Anderson Arena.