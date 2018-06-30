Wehmeyer Notches New School Record in Owls Win

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University volleyball team extended their winning streak to seven games with a pair of 3-1 wins on Friday night against regional rivals Central Methodist University and Westminster College. Senior setter Sarah Wehmeyer handed out a school-record 60 assists during the second match of the night.

The Owls defeated the Lady Eagles by a 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20) margin. Freshman Emily Becker (13), sophomore Kristen Bauer (12) and freshman Emma Aschenbrenner (11) each had double-digit kills for the Owls. Senior setter Sarah Wehmeyer collected her 13th double-double on the year with 39 assists and 11 digs.

WWU also defeated Westminster by an identical 3-1 (25-22, 26-24, 25-12, 25-15) score. The nightcap was highlighted by a pair of 20-kill performances by Bauer and Becker, a career high for both players. As a team, William Woods had 71 total kills for the match and hit a season high .313 for the match. Wehmeyer had her second double-double on the night - her 14th of the year - with her school record 60 assists to go along with 11 digs.

The Owls started off the night quickly, using an 11-4 run in the middle of the first set to pull away from CMU and take the first set 25-17.

The Lady Eagles offered a bit more resistance during the second set as the score was tied nine different times before the Owls were able to eventually pull away with a 25-23 victory, giving them a 2-0 lead going into the break.

Central Methodist responded in a big way out of the break. After being tied at 15-15 the Eagles went on a 10-4 run to take a 25-19 win forcing a fourth set.

The Owls pulled away late in the deciding set to win 25-20, taking the match 3-1.

During the night game William Woods faced off with crosstown foe Westminster College.

WWU struggled out of the gate and found themselves down 7-10 early in the set. They were able to come back and force a 12-12 tie off of a Bauer attack. It was a back and forth affair after the tie, with the Owls pulling off the 25-22 win with an Amanda Coker kill.

In the second set, Westminster was able to capitalize off a WWU error to tie the game at 24-24. The visitors took the next two points to even up the match at 1-1 at the break.

The Owls were able to jump out to a quick start during the third set, taking a 6-0 lead to start the set. Westminster was never able to recover as WWU put on an impressive hitting display to take the set 25-12.

William Woods was able to carry the momentum into the fourth and final set as they jumped out 7-2, cruising the rest of the way to a 25-15 win.

The victories put the Owls record at 11-12 on the year. They will have a chance to even up their record tomorrow afternoon as they go back into American Midwest Conference play to host Benedictine University at Springfield. The first serve is set for 12 p.m. and the second game will follow at approximately 2 p.m.