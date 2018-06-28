Welcoming graffiti left at Missouri Islamic center

WARRENSBURG (AP) — At a time when reports of anti-Muslim sentiment are rising, members of a west-central Missouri Islamic Center got a different message during the weekend.

Kamel Ghozzi, an imam and treasurer at the Islamic Center of Warrensburg, says messages such as "Welcome" and "Thank you for choosing our community" were written in chalk on the center's sidewalk.

The Warrensburg Daily-Star Journal reports vandals broke the center's windows a few times in recent years.

Ghozzi, a University of Central Missouri associate professor, called the messages "beautiful" and proof that Warrensburg is a good community.

Karen Williamson, of Warrensburg, says she and three others created the graffiti to demonstrate respect and acceptance for the city's Muslim community. She says they wanted center members not to be afraid to continue worshipping in Warrensburg.