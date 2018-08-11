Well-Armed Burglar Wanted

The burglary took place at the 9100 Block of Sweringen Rd. while the occupants were out. Stolen from the home were a total of 15 firearms, 5 knives and a hatchet.

Anyone with information about this burglary or the suspect(s) involved are asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 875-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 875-Tips.